EMMANUEL OLAOYE’s newly released “THE HOLY SPIRIT: A Friend You Should Know Intimately” is an Insightful Spiritual Guide
“THE HOLY SPIRIT: A Friend You Should Know Intimately” from Christian Faith Publishing author EMMANUEL OLAOYE is a comprehensive exploration of the Holy Spirit’s role in a believer’s life, offering practical guidance on developing a deeper relationship with Him.
New York, NY, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “THE HOLY SPIRIT: A Friend You Should Know Intimately”: an enlightening and practical guide that delves into the nature and work of the Holy Spirit in the life of a Christian. “THE HOLY SPIRIT: A Friend You Should Know Intimately” is the creation of published author, EMMANUEL OLAOYE, a pastor and a Bible teacher. He experienced God’s life-changing power after listening to a preacher on the radio a few decades ago. Seven years later, God called him to the ministry and he has been preaching and teaching God’s Word since then. He has served as a Conference pastor at New Covenant Church, Nigeria, and as a pastor at Christ Apostolic Church (WOSEM) in the US. He presently serves as the president of Restoration Faith Ministries.
EMMANUEL OLAOYE shares, “When the early church grew greatly, more workers were needed to carry out the Lord’s work. They should be reputable men full of faith, the Holy Ghost, and wisdom (Acts 6:3, 5). The Lord still needs such men today. The truths revealed in this book lay the foundation and provide the framework for these qualities to be formed in Christians. Do you want to know God more and be more fruitful in His service? If so, this is a book you need to read.
You will learn more about
· The person of the Holy Spirit
· His work
· His gifts
· His presence, and the anointing
· You will also find useful suggestions on
· How you can be filled with the Holy Spirit
· How to hear from God
· How you can enjoy eternal life continually
· How to develop a more intimate relationship with the Holy Spirit”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, EMMANUEL OLAOYE’s new book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to deepen their spiritual walk and understanding of the Holy Spirit.
Consumers can purchase “THE HOLY SPIRIT: A Friend You Should Know Intimately” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE HOLY SPIRIT: A Friend You Should Know Intimately,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
