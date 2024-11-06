Deanna Dotson’s Newly Released “Who Is the “I Am”? Psalm 46:10: Knowing Your Worth to God” is an Uplifting Exploration of Faith and Self-Worth
“Who Is the “I Am”? Psalm 46:10: Knowing Your Worth to God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deanna Dotson is a heartfelt spiritual guide that delves into themes of personal redemption, faith, and discovering one’s worth through a relationship with God. Dotson shares her own life experiences to inspire readers on their journey toward healing and embracing their true identity in Christ.
Elizabethton, TN, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Who Is the “I Am”? Psalm 46:10: Knowing Your Worth to God”: an inspiring exploration of faith and self-discovery. “Who Is the “I Am”? Psalm 46:10: Knowing Your Worth to God” is the creation of published author, Deanna Dotson, a dedicated wife, mother, and CNA.
Dotson shares, “Born and raised in Northeast Tennessee, Deanna went from the life of a young girl running barefooted on the farm and playing on her tire swing into the fast-paced life of being a wife and working full-time, all the while being a senior in high school. Soon, she became the mother of two children, and her marriage was falling apart.
Deanna began living her life outside the will of God, and the decisions she made caused her to fall deeper into a life of sin, despair, and torment. From her divorce, a brutal rape, and several failed relationships, Deanna’s hope was quickly fading. Deanna realized that she couldn’t do this on her own and that she needed help. But where, or in whom, could she find help?
Deanna hit rock bottom and realized that she was the one who had drifted out of the will of God and that He had always been there with His hands outstretched, just waiting for her to reach out to Him. Deanna now knows her true self-worth. Not a self-worth based on the expectations of the world, but her self-worth to our heavenly Father.
Deanna now realizes that her past does not define who she is because she is a new creation through Jesus Christ. She’s no longer a slave to sin. She was just existing, but now she’s living on the winning side with God.
Deanna loves serving and bringing others to Christ. She’s not where she wants to be, but she’s not where she was, as she desires to walk closer to God each and every day. Thanks to God, her Father, she’s an overcomer. The prodigal daughter has come home.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanna Dotson’s new book provides a candid, faith-driven narrative that encourages readers to find their self-worth in God’s love and to understand that no past mistake can diminish the love and grace of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Who Is the “I Am”? Psalm 46:10: Knowing Your Worth to God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Is the “I Am”? Psalm 46:10: Knowing Your Worth to God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
