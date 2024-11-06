Tom Rinkes’s Newly Released “And So Am I” is a Captivating Blend of Historical Fiction and Spiritual Reflection
“And So Am I” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Rinkes is an imaginative historical fiction novel that follows the journey of a modern man who travels back to the time of Jesus, offering a unique perspective on Christ’s teachings and miracles through the eyes of a 21st-century observer.
Bridgeport, OH, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “And So Am I”: a fascinating historical fiction novel that brings to life the experiences of walking with Jesus. “And So Am I” is the creation of published author, Tom Rinkes, who is seventy-one years old and has been married to the same lovely woman, Patricia, for fifty-two years now. That union has produced two adult children and now two growing grandchildren. His forty-year work career was spent as an underground coal miner and then moving on to his real passion, truck driving. For thirty-three years, he traveled this nation’s highways, seeing all the American cultures and meeting a lot of people along the way. In 2010, a serious heart attack forced him into retirement where he took up writing as a hobby, just for something to do, but that led to his second passion, eventually writing this novel and other short stories. He lives now in East Central Ohio, enjoying his hobby and hoping to become a good author.
Rinkes shares, “And So Am I is my attempt to visualize how it was to walk with and actually hear our Lord Jesus Christ. Jonathon Bodner is a truck driver with a shady past who hits the Powerball for $10 million and immediately spends two of that on fast living. Every night, he dreams the same dream. With the help of a lofty figure, one Rafael, and $8 million, he travels back in time to AD 30, meets Jesus, and then chronicles everything he sees, adding his own commentary as a twenty-first-century man living in the first century. He sees the miracles firsthand and personally is involved in many of Jesus’s teachings. He falls in love with a Hebrew woman, gets married, and starts a life with her, still pacing after his Savior’s travels throughout Israel. He makes enemies of some of the religious hierarchy and eventually is imprisoned.
This story is absolutely historical fiction, and I take full responsibility for its content.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Rinkes’s new book offers a thought-provoking and creative narrative that blends elements of faith, time travel, and personal transformation, making it a compelling read for those interested in biblical history and spiritual reflection.
Consumers can purchase “And So Am I” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “And So Am I,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
