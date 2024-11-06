Aedeok Lee Cho’s New Book, "Collage of Korean Dance," is a Vibrant Photo Book That Pays Homage to the Artistry and Cultural Significance of Korean Dance
Chicago, IL, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Aedeok Lee Cho has completed his most recent book, “Collage of Korean Dance”: a captivating photo book showcasing the beauty and cultural richness of Korean dance through performances by the Chicago Korean Dance Company, celebrating the legacy of Korean immigrants preserving and sharing their heritage in the United States.
“This is a photo book of Korean dance,” writes Cho. “This is made by the immigrants who came to the United States to inherit and spread Korean culture and to share Korean culture with the multicultural American society. All photos in this book are from the Chicago Korean Dance Company’s performances, focusing on the first ten years (2009–2019), six grand performances that were held every two years. Pictures of other performances and international performances are included in CKDC history pages. It should be noted that 98 percent of all dance costumes and dance props in the performance are made and imported from Korea.
“Korean dance is divided into three categories: court dance and folk dances that were passed down for a long time, folk dances that were created with the base of Korean dance movements, and original choreography dances that portray modern issues along with modern costumes. Each of the dances in the book is specified into these three categories, and it is listed in the programs. It should also be noted that Muyong and Chum are used interchangeably in Korean language, and both of these words mean ‘dance’ in English. This book is made to inform the viewers about Korean dance, costumes, accessories, and props and to record the cultural activities of CKDC and Korean immigrants.”
Published by Fulton Books, Aedeok Lee Cho’s book not only serves as a visual tribute to the art of Korean dance but also as an educational resource aimed at fostering greater appreciation and awareness of Korean cultural heritage. Through its vivid portrayal of dance forms and meticulous attention to detail, “Collage of Korean Dance” invites readers to immerse themselves in the beauty and elegance of Korean traditions brought to life on stage.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Collage of Korean Dance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This is a photo book of Korean dance,” writes Cho. “This is made by the immigrants who came to the United States to inherit and spread Korean culture and to share Korean culture with the multicultural American society. All photos in this book are from the Chicago Korean Dance Company’s performances, focusing on the first ten years (2009–2019), six grand performances that were held every two years. Pictures of other performances and international performances are included in CKDC history pages. It should be noted that 98 percent of all dance costumes and dance props in the performance are made and imported from Korea.
“Korean dance is divided into three categories: court dance and folk dances that were passed down for a long time, folk dances that were created with the base of Korean dance movements, and original choreography dances that portray modern issues along with modern costumes. Each of the dances in the book is specified into these three categories, and it is listed in the programs. It should also be noted that Muyong and Chum are used interchangeably in Korean language, and both of these words mean ‘dance’ in English. This book is made to inform the viewers about Korean dance, costumes, accessories, and props and to record the cultural activities of CKDC and Korean immigrants.”
Published by Fulton Books, Aedeok Lee Cho’s book not only serves as a visual tribute to the art of Korean dance but also as an educational resource aimed at fostering greater appreciation and awareness of Korean cultural heritage. Through its vivid portrayal of dance forms and meticulous attention to detail, “Collage of Korean Dance” invites readers to immerse themselves in the beauty and elegance of Korean traditions brought to life on stage.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Collage of Korean Dance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories