Author The Dragon’s New Book “The Dragon Within” is a Powerful and Provocative Tale That Explores the Complexities, Challenges, and Beauty of Everyday Life and Existence
Recent release “The Dragon Within” from Newman Springs Publishing author The Dragon delves into the realities of everyday life through a captivating narrative that blends adult comedy, emotional depth, and intense themes. This eye-opening book, intended for mature readers, addresses serious topics such as love, war, and human suffering, while also incorporating humor and explicit dialogue.
New York, NY, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Dragon has completed their new book “The Dragon Within”: an adult novel that offers a raw and unfiltered look at the myriad experiences that shape one’s life, blending elements of fantasy with stark realities that resonate with readers around the world.
“I, as author of this book ‘The Dragon Within,’ have tried to bring to life the reality of things that happen every day somewhere around the world,” writes The Dragon. “This is an adult book not meant for children under the age of eighteen years old. All names were picked at random. I do not wish to harm or embarrass anyone but if your name matches any of the characters in this book, I hope it's one of the better characters in my book, but other than that I can only apologize.
“This book is not meant for everyone because the language throughout the book has adult comedy, it has tear jerkers, it has war in it, it has young lovers and explicit sex dialog in it, and some of the dialog was even embarrassing for me to write.
“This book has rape, killing, and murder in it. It also has a comedy with adult dialog commercial in it.
“This book is not just about kings, queens, and dragons, it is also about a farm and the people who live on it during the time of the dragon.
“I hope all who read this book enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing it, and I thank all of you who read this book.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, The Dragon’s riveting tale paints a vivid picture of a world where the extraordinary intersects with the mundane. With a unique setting that encompasses both fantastical elements and relatable human experiences, “The Dragon Within” invites readers to explore the multifaceted nature of existence.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Dragon Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
