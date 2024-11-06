Author Pam Cobler’s New Book “Definitely Different: Kuddle Kitty Series Book 2” is a Charming Story That Celebrates the Unique Differences Between Twin Kittens
Recent release “Definitely Different: Kuddle Kitty Series Book 2” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pam Cobler invites readers to join twin kittens Bailey and Baila as they explore their differences and similarities. This heartwarming story teaches children valuable life lessons about embracing individuality while recognizing the beauty in diversity.
Martinsville, VA, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pam Cobler, an avid cat lover who holds a Doctor of Education, has completed her new book “Definitely Different: Kuddle Kitty Series Book 2”: an enchanting children’s book that encourages readers to celebrate both similarities and unique qualities through the charming adventures of kitten twins, Bailey and Baila.
“Bailey and Baila are kitten twins who have several differences in their looks and personalities,” writes Cobler. “‘Definitely Different’ is book #2 in the ‘Kuddle Kitty’ children’s book series which focuses on life-long lessons for children. ‘Definitely Different’ is a story which helps everyone understand that we are all the same in many ways, yet we have our own unique qualities that make us special and different.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pam Cobler’s riveting tale offers a gentle reminder that, regardless of one’s individual traits, every had more in common than meets the eye. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Cobler’s story to life, “Definitely Different: Kuddle Kitty Series Book 2” will help to impart life-long lessons of acceptance, kindness, and self-esteem, making it a perfect story for any setting.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Definitely Different: Kuddle Kitty Series Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Bailey and Baila are kitten twins who have several differences in their looks and personalities,” writes Cobler. “‘Definitely Different’ is book #2 in the ‘Kuddle Kitty’ children’s book series which focuses on life-long lessons for children. ‘Definitely Different’ is a story which helps everyone understand that we are all the same in many ways, yet we have our own unique qualities that make us special and different.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pam Cobler’s riveting tale offers a gentle reminder that, regardless of one’s individual traits, every had more in common than meets the eye. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Cobler’s story to life, “Definitely Different: Kuddle Kitty Series Book 2” will help to impart life-long lessons of acceptance, kindness, and self-esteem, making it a perfect story for any setting.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Definitely Different: Kuddle Kitty Series Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories