Author Pam Cobler’s New Book “Definitely Different: Kuddle Kitty Series Book 2” is a Charming Story That Celebrates the Unique Differences Between Twin Kittens

Recent release “Definitely Different: Kuddle Kitty Series Book 2” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pam Cobler invites readers to join twin kittens Bailey and Baila as they explore their differences and similarities. This heartwarming story teaches children valuable life lessons about embracing individuality while recognizing the beauty in diversity.