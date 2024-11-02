Marriott St. Louis Grand Lands a Spot on MONOPOLY: St. Louis Edition
St. Louis, MO, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marriott St. Louis Grand, a national historic landmark in downtown St. Louis, is represented on an exciting new version of a classic board game. Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International that makes world-famous educational card and board games, released MONOPOLY: St. Louis Edition. They are known for bringing official versions of completely customized, city-specific MONOPOLY boards to the North American market under license from Hasbro, a leading toy and game company.
MONOPOLY: St. Louis Edition replaces the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares with representations of beloved St. Louis landmarks, nonprofits, and businesses. It also features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards, ensuring each detail of the game pays homage to the special uniqueness of the community.
To celebrate, Marriott St. Louis Grand hosted a private VIP launch event on Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Attendees saw who made it on the board, received a complimentary board game, had photo ops with the familiar Mr. Monopoly mascot, and enjoyed delicious hors d'oeuvres by Executive Chef Charly Houegban.
MONOPOLY: St. Louis Edition is available now at Marriott St. Louis Grand’s 8th Street Pantry.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, wine, or bourbon. Custom bourbons created in partnership with Maker’s Mark® are the 1917 Grand Reserve and the award-winning 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition, which received a Double Gold medal at the 2024 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC). With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
