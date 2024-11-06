Author Marlene Fekete’s New Book “Filicity the Flea and her Soul Filled Journey with Friends” is a Heartwarming Tale Exploring Lessons of Friendship and Faith
Recent release “Filicity the Flea and her Soul Filled Journey with Friends” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marlene Fekete invites readers on a whimsical adventure filled with important life lessons about humility, forgiveness, and love. Through the eyes of Filicity, a friendly flea, readers will explore themes of friendship, faith, and the unseen miracles that shape one’s life.
Cadillac, MI, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marlene Fekete has completed her new book “Filicity the Flea and her Soul Filled Journey with Friends”: a charming and enchanting tale that weaves together humor, heart, and profound life lessons that resonate with readers of all ages to explore the profound impact that friendship and faith and hold.
“What turned out to be a prodigy and parable of Filicity journey came to be some lessons along the way!” writes Fekete. “Its own lesson of humility, forgiveness, trust, tolerance, prayer, belief, and the unseen world of betrayal, leading into miracles, love and friendship! I give credit to the one who gave me the laughter at 2:00 am but the lesson at 2:00 pm... leaving me an imprint on my heart, none other than Jesus Christ the Author in charge! For my reader friends, search the heart for truth, for truth lives, lies dies! Do not be deceived by the circumstances in your life’s journey! With Mental and physical disabilities, I struggle like many. I live by faith and when stopped in a quest of what to do I stop in my tracks for a decision .... I say when in doubt, leave out...
“Wait and it will put you on the right path of decision...summing up my thoughts of Filicity and her journey. Amos chapter 8 verse 11 and 12: ‘behold the days will come saith the Lord God. that I will send a famine in the land Not a famine of bread... not a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the Lord and they shall wonder from sea to sea and from north even to the east, they shall run to and fro, to seek the word of the Lord and it shall not find it…’ God’s written breathe of life is in God’s Word! Search for the miracle of life journey, yet while the Holy Word can be found! Find your wealth in psalm chapter 112 verse 3... ‘wealth and riches shall be in His House…’ Matthew chapter 7 verse 7 ‘ask and it shall be given you... seek and you shall find... yet while it can be found!’ To my reader friends Shalom and Blessings.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marlene Fekete’s riveting tale will transport readers as they encounter not only whimsical characters, but also significant spiritual insights drawn from Scripture. With colorful artwork to help bring Fekete’s story to life, “Filicity the Flea” is a testament to the author’s belief in the transformative power of friendship and faith, reminding readers of all ages to seek the truth and embrace the journey of life.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase “Filicity the Flea and her Soul Filled Journey with Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
