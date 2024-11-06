Author Marlene Fekete’s New Book “Filicity the Flea and her Soul Filled Journey with Friends” is a Heartwarming Tale Exploring Lessons of Friendship and Faith

Recent release “Filicity the Flea and her Soul Filled Journey with Friends” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marlene Fekete invites readers on a whimsical adventure filled with important life lessons about humility, forgiveness, and love. Through the eyes of Filicity, a friendly flea, readers will explore themes of friendship, faith, and the unseen miracles that shape one’s life.