Author Bill Kenney’s New Book “Resurrections” is a Gripping Thriller That Centers Around a Retired CIA Agent’s Last Stand Against a Deadly Conspiracy
Recent release “Resurrections” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Kenney follows Liam, a retired CIA operative who is coerced into assassinating a president-elect by a group of dangerous “patriots.” In his efforts to stop this disastrous plot, Liam must reunite with old allies and confront his dark past, all while navigating a web of international intrigue and personal redemption.
Florham Park, NJ, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bill Kenney, a retired engineer, a widower, a father of nine, and a grandfather of twenty-five, has completed his new book “Resurrections”: a high-stakes novel that combines espionage, redemption, and romance in a pulse-pounding narrative as a retired CIA agent navigates a tangled web of international intrigue and personal redemption.
“Liam Martin, a retired CIA black operations field agent, is sixty-four years old, still in top condition, and trying to catch up with the things he sacrificed while responding to urgent calls to duty,” writes Bill. “He resigned from the agency in anger after he chose duty over family and missed his wife’s funeral, causing his daughter, Cathryn, to hate him. He now travels alone under a series of identities to stay below everyone’s radar. All was well until some well-heeled ‘patriots’ found him and made a demand he could not ignore.
“Based on his former activities for the CIA, the ‘patriots’ want him to assassinate the president-elect and offer big money, and if he fails to comply, they threaten the life of his daughter, who is now the leader of an NGO team doing charity work in Africa.
“Liam teams up with his former partner, Sean Doyle, now high in the agency, and Eleanor Townsend, a three-star general who leads a think tank of retired military officers, to find the leader of the ‘patriots,’ his Chinese funders, and dismantle the plot. In revenge, Chinese operatives try to kidnap Cathryn, but Liam resurrects skills from his dark past to rescue her.
“Liam begins a senior romance with Mary Riley, but the hope for a ‘happy ever after’ gets derailed when Liam goes to Texas so that Brian, Cathryn’s bodyguard, will not leave her in Africa to avenge his brother’s murder. Liam finds the murder scene, infiltrates the insurrection plot, and finds himself in danger when he tips off the general about the insurrectionists’ shipment to Washington, DC. At the same time, Cathryn’s team is held hostage in Niger, and Sean struggles to organize a dangerous rescue of the team, which would have to rely on Brian’s skill and courage.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bill Kenney’s riveting tale not only delivers a compelling and high-stakes plot but also delves into the complexities of human relationships and the quest for personal redemption. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Resurrections” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Resurrections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Liam Martin, a retired CIA black operations field agent, is sixty-four years old, still in top condition, and trying to catch up with the things he sacrificed while responding to urgent calls to duty,” writes Bill. “He resigned from the agency in anger after he chose duty over family and missed his wife’s funeral, causing his daughter, Cathryn, to hate him. He now travels alone under a series of identities to stay below everyone’s radar. All was well until some well-heeled ‘patriots’ found him and made a demand he could not ignore.
“Based on his former activities for the CIA, the ‘patriots’ want him to assassinate the president-elect and offer big money, and if he fails to comply, they threaten the life of his daughter, who is now the leader of an NGO team doing charity work in Africa.
“Liam teams up with his former partner, Sean Doyle, now high in the agency, and Eleanor Townsend, a three-star general who leads a think tank of retired military officers, to find the leader of the ‘patriots,’ his Chinese funders, and dismantle the plot. In revenge, Chinese operatives try to kidnap Cathryn, but Liam resurrects skills from his dark past to rescue her.
“Liam begins a senior romance with Mary Riley, but the hope for a ‘happy ever after’ gets derailed when Liam goes to Texas so that Brian, Cathryn’s bodyguard, will not leave her in Africa to avenge his brother’s murder. Liam finds the murder scene, infiltrates the insurrection plot, and finds himself in danger when he tips off the general about the insurrectionists’ shipment to Washington, DC. At the same time, Cathryn’s team is held hostage in Niger, and Sean struggles to organize a dangerous rescue of the team, which would have to rely on Brian’s skill and courage.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bill Kenney’s riveting tale not only delivers a compelling and high-stakes plot but also delves into the complexities of human relationships and the quest for personal redemption. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Resurrections” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Resurrections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories