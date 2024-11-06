Author Bill Kenney’s New Book “Resurrections” is a Gripping Thriller That Centers Around a Retired CIA Agent’s Last Stand Against a Deadly Conspiracy

Recent release “Resurrections” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Kenney follows Liam, a retired CIA operative who is coerced into assassinating a president-elect by a group of dangerous “patriots.” In his efforts to stop this disastrous plot, Liam must reunite with old allies and confront his dark past, all while navigating a web of international intrigue and personal redemption.