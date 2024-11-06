Author A. Christina Liczbinski’s New Book “What Was Your Mother Thinking” is a Groundbreaking Exploration of the Deep Connection Between Energy, Nature, and Motherhood

Recent release “What Was Your Mother Thinking: The power of energy, nature & motherhood” from Newman Springs Publishing author A. Christina Liczbinski is a compelling dive into the profound effects maternal energy and societal influences have on human behavior, emphasizing how maternal expectations and societal norms shape identity and emotional well-being.