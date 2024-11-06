Author A. Christina Liczbinski’s New Book “What Was Your Mother Thinking” is a Groundbreaking Exploration of the Deep Connection Between Energy, Nature, and Motherhood
Recent release “What Was Your Mother Thinking: The power of energy, nature & motherhood” from Newman Springs Publishing author A. Christina Liczbinski is a compelling dive into the profound effects maternal energy and societal influences have on human behavior, emphasizing how maternal expectations and societal norms shape identity and emotional well-being.
New York, NY, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A. Christina Liczbinski has completed her new book “What Was Your Mother Thinking: The power of energy, nature & motherhood”: a fascinating deep dive into the intricate relationship between maternal influence, energy dynamics, and human behavior, presented through a unique blend of personal experience and scientific insight.
Born in WWII-era Munich, Germany, author A. Christina Liczbinski developed a deep curiosity about human behavior from a young age, influenced by her parents' work in entertainment. After moving to America, she grappled with societal issues, including racial segregation. Liczbinski earned degrees in fine arts, design, and drama production, and had a successful career in the performing arts, including seven years at Disney World and significant roles in opera and film production. After meeting Dr. Masaru Emoto, the author solidified her research path, leading her to become an official instructor of Hado, a study of energy and water molecules. She aims to share her findings with the public, bridging the gap between scientific research and everyday understanding of human behavior and energy dynamics.
“Human beings are 75 percent water, and every water molecule in the human body has a memory,” writes Liczbinski. “Each cell is 90 percent water and includes DNA molecules plus many other systems. A single drop of blood contains thirteen components. Energy carries information; everything in the universe has a resonating energy. When one looks at the many abuses of women and transgender in various tribal societies, one can see that the anger and hatred of the mother is transferred to the child, with consequences.
“[I] interviewed over one thousand transgender men and women over a ten-year period. [I was] told that the mother wanted a girl and dressed the boy as a girl after birth. Of course, the biological composition of XY chromosomes affect the homosexual desires. When organs are transplanted, the information of the donor is implanted into the recipient.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A. Christina Liczbinski’s enthralling series invites readers to reflect on their own maternal experiences and consider how these influences shape behavior, identity, and relationships. Through thoughtful analysis and personal observations, “What Was Your Mother Thinking: The power of energy, nature & motherhood” is a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the complexities of maternal energy and its long-lasting impact on individual development.
