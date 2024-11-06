Author Jennifer Ewart’s New Book “Fritto and the Thanksgiving Family Feathers” is a Charming Tale That Teaches the Importance of Unconditional Family Love
Recent release “Fritto and the Thanksgiving Family Feathers” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Ewart follows Fritto, a vain turkey obsessed with perfection who struggles with the pressures of hosting a family gathering and loses his prized tail feathers. Through his experiences, Fritto learns that true perfection lies in the love and support of his family.
Foley, AL, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Ewart, who currently resides in Alabama with her husband, Douglas, and has been blessed with three biological children, two adopted children, and one grandchild, has completed her new book, “Fritto and the Thanksgiving Family Feathers”: a poignant and delightful story that teaches young readers about the significance of unconditional love and the true meaning of family through the journey of Fritto, a vain turkey who learns to appreciate what really matters in life.
“Fritto is a vain turkey who prides himself in the looks of perfection,” writes Ewart. “While planning a family get-together, he gets caught up in the need for perfection, not only in his life but in the lives of his immediate family. As he begins to worry about them, he loses the tail feathers he has prided himself on and has to come to terms with the harsh reality that life isn’t always perfect. Through a series of events, he finds the perfection he was looking for was always in the love of his family.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennifer Ewart’s new book emphasizes the important lesson that true happiness and fulfillment comes from embracing and valuing unconditional family love rather than striving for superficial ideals. With colorful and vibrant artwork by the author’s daughter, Brittanie, “Fritto and the Thanksgiving Family Feathers” is a powerful and heartwarming tale that is sure to leave a lasting impact on readers from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “Fritto and the Thanksgiving Family Feathers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
