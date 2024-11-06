Author Jennifer Ewart’s New Book “Fritto and the Thanksgiving Family Feathers” is a Charming Tale That Teaches the Importance of Unconditional Family Love

Recent release “Fritto and the Thanksgiving Family Feathers” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Ewart follows Fritto, a vain turkey obsessed with perfection who struggles with the pressures of hosting a family gathering and loses his prized tail feathers. Through his experiences, Fritto learns that true perfection lies in the love and support of his family.