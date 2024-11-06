Author Jim Hollingsworth’s New Book “Galatians” is an Enlightening and Thorough Study of the Book of Galatians, and What It Reveals About the Law of Moses and Salvation

Recent release “Galatians” from Covenant Books author Jim Hollingsworth is a compelling and eye-opening look at the text of the book of Galatians, and what Paul, the author, truly meant in his writings when discussing God’s plan for his followers, and the tendency to believe that simple acts are enough to be saved and blessed by the Lord.