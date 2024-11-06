Author Jim Hollingsworth’s New Book “Galatians” is an Enlightening and Thorough Study of the Book of Galatians, and What It Reveals About the Law of Moses and Salvation
Recent release “Galatians” from Covenant Books author Jim Hollingsworth is a compelling and eye-opening look at the text of the book of Galatians, and what Paul, the author, truly meant in his writings when discussing God’s plan for his followers, and the tendency to believe that simple acts are enough to be saved and blessed by the Lord.
New York, NY, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim Hollingsworth, a former schoolteacher, pastor, and building contractor who also served four years in Mexico as a missionary with his wife, Mary Ann, has completed his new book, “Galatians”: a comprehensive study of the book of Galatians, and what it reveals to readers about the true path to salvation through God.
A graduate of Pensacola Christian College, author Jim Hollingsworth holds a master’s degree in biblical studies, with concentrations in Greek and Hebrew. He also attained a bachelor’s degree from Humboldt State College in social science, with concentrations in history, economics, and political science. Jim and his wife have raised seven children, who are grown and living in other places, and he currently resides in Hayden, Idaho.
“No one can be considered truly educated if they have not made a serious study of the Bible,” writes Jim. “The Bible is the world’s standard for truth. Although the Bible does not answer every possible question about life and the world around us, it always guides us in the right direction to find the truth if we truly want it.
“The book of Galatians was written for people who somehow thought that if they just worked hard enough, God would have to bless them. The writer makes it clear in verse after verse that salvation is solely the work of God in saving the sinner. There is simply no work that can earn our salvation.
“This commentary on the book of Galatians is written for the sinner who wants to know the truth. It is written for the Christian who wants to know more about what the Bible actually says and who wants to grow in his/her understanding of what the text stands for.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Hollingsworth’s new book presents a rewarding study that is sure to broaden the reader’s understanding of salvation, and what God wants from his followers. Engaging and thought-provoking, “Galatians” is shared with the author’s hope that the reader will undertake a serious study of all of the Bible, not just what is covered throughout his writings.
Readers can purchase “Galatians” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
