Author Darlene Camel’s New Book “Devil Thought He Had Me, But God Had Another Plan” Follows One Woman’s Struggles as Her Ex-Husband Attempts to Destroy Her Life

Recent release “Devil Thought He Had Me, But God Had Another Plan” from Covenant Books author Darlene Camel is a compelling story that centers around Koryn, whose ex-husband begins terrorizing her after realizing he gets nothing following their divorce. As Koryn faces unrelenting trials, she finds strength through her faith to overcome whatever Tyrone has planned for her.