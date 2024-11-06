Author Darlene Camel’s New Book “Devil Thought He Had Me, But God Had Another Plan” Follows One Woman’s Struggles as Her Ex-Husband Attempts to Destroy Her Life
Recent release “Devil Thought He Had Me, But God Had Another Plan” from Covenant Books author Darlene Camel is a compelling story that centers around Koryn, whose ex-husband begins terrorizing her after realizing he gets nothing following their divorce. As Koryn faces unrelenting trials, she finds strength through her faith to overcome whatever Tyrone has planned for her.
North Brunswick, NJ, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Darlene Camel, who taught in the Newark public school district for twenty-nine years, has completed her new book, “Devil Thought He Had Me, But God Had Another Plan”: compelling true story that follows one woman’s fight against abuse and trauma as her ex-husband seeks revenge after their divorce, forcing her to turn towards God for a path to freedom.
Known for her generous, caring, and loving spirit, author Darlene Camel graduated from Jersey City State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a Certification in Special Needs to teach grades K–12. Throughout her teaching career, Darlene has taught special needs, gifted and talented classes, and character education, and has also served as a crisis intervention teacher and a certified grief counselor. The author is now retired from teaching, runs her own business, and is an active member of the universal church in Newark, New Jersey. She is also an evangelist/soul winner and a part of the Uni Social and Caleb.
“This is a nonfiction book about a woman and a man that was promised to each other in matrimony,” writes Darlene. “They were happy and living the American dream that they dreamed about all their lives, until Koryn realized that her husband, her partner, and best friend who was supposed to be the love of her life, turned out to be her worst enemy. It was a setup from the first moment Tyrone laid eyes on her. Tyrone thought that he would reap the benefits of Koryn’s demise. However, the ‘thought’ comes from not knowing. When God steps in and shows the enemy that he protects his anointed things will never be the same again. As it is written in Psalm 105:15, ‘Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.’ Trust and believe in the power of God because His power is still the same.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Darlene Camel’s new book is a captivating novel that will transport readers as they follow Koryn’s struggle towards a new life of hope and freedom from her ex-husband’s tyranny. Expertly paced and character-driven, Darlene weaves an emotionally stirring tale that is sure to resonate with those who have faced their own trials throughout life, inspiring them to also look to God for answers and trust in his plan for them to overcome life’s most difficult moments.
Readers can purchase “Devil Thought He Had Me, But God Had Another Plan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
