Author Brionka White’s New Book “The Three Little Kids” is a Heartwarming Tale That Inspires Kids to Learn About Oral Health in a Fun and Engaging Way
Recent release “The Three Little Kids” from Page Publishing author Brionka White is a delightful story that captures everyday moments with young children, providing a humorous and heartwarming look at family life and the importance of healthy habits. Inspired by her trio of little ones, White’s book invites readers to enjoy playful routines and the joy of teaching kids about brushing and flossing after meals.
New York, NY, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brionka White, a devoted mother of three who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and served four years in the United States Navy, has completed her new book “The Three Little Kids”: a heartwarming and humorous tribute to the everyday world of childhood, offering a playful look at the importance of oral hygiene in family life.
“I was inspired to write this book by my three little kids,” writes White. “They love to be active, and I wanted to capture those moments by writing about them. While every day brought new adventures, I found that singing fun songs about brushing and flossing made even simple routines enjoyable for them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brionka White’s engaging story highlights the journey of parenting through her children’s eyes, portraying the excitement of family routines with an emphasis on healthy habits. Through playful storytelling and lively illustrations, “The Three Little Kids” encourages young readers to embrace brushing and flossing as part of their daily lives while offering comfort to parents guiding their own children’s learning moments.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Three Little Kids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
