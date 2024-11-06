Author Doris Goodman’s New Book “Racism Can Thrive If One Allows It! Bridging the Gap between Multiple Cultures” Explores How to Combat Racism in Today’s Society
Recent release “Racism Can Thrive If One Allows It! Bridging the Gap between Multiple Cultures” from Page Publishing author Doris Goodman tells the story of good, bad, and ugly experiences relating to the past and present.
Deer Park, NY, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Doris Goodman, known for her many good deeds in society throughout her lifetime, has completed her new book “Racism Can Thrive If One Allows It! Bridging the Gap between Multiple Cultures”: an impactful work designed to allow an opportunity for people of all levels of education to grasp and understand equality and the rights of all human beings.
Author Doris Goodman has touched many hearts and helped to empower people at work, church, and in her community. She can influence individuals, encouraging them to enhance themselves to their fullest potential. She has a positive, strong drive when recommending people to be exigent toward their goals to be successful.
She believes that everyone can produce a lifestyle that can promote an intellectual level of education. She also believes that exigence for an education positively can contribute toward a person’s outcome in life and help determine whether they prevail throughout life.
Goodman believes that life is designed to bring about change and people must be mindful and prepared to act in such a way regarding the situation to comply with the necessary circumstances. She sees life as being a challenge or possibly a test. She believes that no one must fail or should fail in all their endeavors, providing that individuals work diligently toward achieving their goals.
Goodman believes that motivation plays a major role in one’s success. She believes that anyone motivated in life can have success. People can be motivated in their jobs or school, provided they have a strong drive for what they want to achieve in life. Doris Goodman strongly respects the value of learning and the power to fight to build one’s ability to bring about change.
Goodman believes that nothing can happen in life if people don’t initiate a plan of interest that can lead to one’s success. Goodman strongly believes that life is designed to allow people to appreciate living and understand the values and purpose of being on earth, she understands that people can be whatever they choose to be provided they are willing to work hard and achieve their interests and goals to accomplish the most out of life.
Moreover, Goodman is convinced that people understand that the choices they make in life can determine a positive outcome on how well they can fulfill their dreams and goals. It is a fact that time is of the essence and the mind is a terrible thing to waste. Among the many challenges in life, there is hope and with hope, one can achieve whatever they desire.
In addition, Goodman is confident that all things are possible for people to excel in life provided that people take advantage of resources, technology, and support from others with the same interests and experiences.
In summary, Goodman’s assumptions state that it is the people’s choice on what they want out of life.
Goodman writes, “I am a strong black woman who appreciates life and who feels a great need to help others who might be faced with challenges. I have always helped people who were in need of assistance. Many times, I’ve reached out to help make a difference in life or to be a blessing to someone. It’s important to know that lending a hand can allow one to truly understand their makeup or who they are. I’m a people person; when I do what I do, I feel I am fulfilling my God-given purpose in life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Doris Goodman’s timely work offers powerful insight into how to stand against racism in today’s cultural and political climate.
Readers who wish to experience this in-depth work can purchase “Racism Can Thrive If One Allows It! Bridging the Gap between Multiple Cultures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
