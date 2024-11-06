Author David Reed’s New Book “The Last Trumpet” is a Powerful Call to Action That Invites Readers to Discover a Journey of Faith and Spiritual Awareness in Today’s World
Recent release “The Last Trumpet” from Page Publishing author David Reed is a compelling narrative that urges readers to break free from the distractions of daily life and heed the divine warnings often ignored in modern society. With a heartfelt message rooted in faith, Reed seeks to lead those yearning for truth to a deeper understanding of their spiritual journey.
Riverside, CA, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Reed has completed his new book “The Last Trumpet”: a poignant and faith-based read that aims to awaken audiences from their spiritual slumber, encouraging them to recognize the divine warnings often overlooked in their daily lives.
“I thank God for blessing me with the attributes to author a book as an attempt to awaken a world that has fallen asleep ignoring the warnings of God!” writes Reed. “Many have become complacent and consumed by day-to-day activities! This is the plan of the enemy to keep us distracted and overwhelmed with personal interests to divert us from the truth! It is my personal objective to sound a trumpet of warning to reach as many as possible to effectively pause and consider an alternative from the way the world keeps them lost and blind! My overall purpose is to lead those who thirst to a well of living water! I pray that many will be captivated by words of this book as a way of hearing from God! Thank you, God, for this opportunity!”
Published by Page Publishing, David Reed’s transformative writings are a blend of personal testimony and spiritual reflection, making it a must-read for anyone seeking deeper meaning in their life. Enlightening and profound, “The Last Trumpet” promises to resonate with readers who are feeling lost in the current spiritual climate, offering a path towards forging a stronger and closer relationship with their faith and God.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Last Trumpet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
