Author Lesley Sunas’s New Book “The Beautiful Life of Laura Humphrey” Follows a High School Teacher as She Reconnects with Students While Undergoing Chemotherapy
Recent release “The Beautiful Life of Laura Humphrey” from Page Publishing author Lesley Sunas is a beautiful and compelling tale that centers around Laura Humphrey, a teacher who receives a cancer diagnosis and begins chemotherapy. While dealing with her diagnosis and treatment, Laura reflects on her own life and reconnects with former students and friends to discover how she impacted them.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lesley Sunas, a loving wife and mother who holds a graduate degree from the University of West Florida and has experience in psychology/psychiatry, music, and medical research, has completed her new book “The Beautiful Life of Laura Humphrey”: a captivating novel that follows a high school music teacher who discovers the ways in which she impacted the lives of her students and friends while reflecting on her own journey as she faced a terrifying diagnosis.
“Laura Humphrey has had her share of ups and downs,” writes Sunas. “She’s loved her job teaching high school music for over twenty-five years in her hometown with a special gift for musical theater. She is devoted to her church, family, and friends. In addition, a romance may be on the horizon with the high school coach, a widower and longtime friend. On the negative side, however, Laura has always doubted her worth to others and has always struggled with sadness over a failed marriage and having no children of her own.”
“As the book opens, Laura has just received a difficult and potentially life-threatening diagnosis. As she is undergoing chemotherapy and struggling with some of the aftermath, several of her former students reach out to make sure Laura knows how much she has meant to them. The novel delves into Laura’s interactions with each student, their particular struggles (poverty, abuse, parental abandonment, psychiatric illness, parental disappointment), and how Laura’s help changed the course of their lives. Likewise, Laura’s closest friends reminisce over their shared friendships, how they met, and the huge blessing knowing Laura has been. Laura’s faith is an integral part of the book as is her love of college football, namely the Alabama Crimson Tide.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lesley Sunas’s enthralling tale spans from 1976 to 2012, following Laura’s triumphs and challenges along the way. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Sunas weaves a poignant, character-driven drama that is sure to encourage readers to reflect upon their own lives and faith, inspiring them to take stock of those who have changed their lives for the better just as Laura did with all who came to know her.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Beautiful Life of Laura Humphrey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
