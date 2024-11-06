Author Lesley Sunas’s New Book “The Beautiful Life of Laura Humphrey” Follows a High School Teacher as She Reconnects with Students While Undergoing Chemotherapy

Recent release “The Beautiful Life of Laura Humphrey” from Page Publishing author Lesley Sunas is a beautiful and compelling tale that centers around Laura Humphrey, a teacher who receives a cancer diagnosis and begins chemotherapy. While dealing with her diagnosis and treatment, Laura reflects on her own life and reconnects with former students and friends to discover how she impacted them.