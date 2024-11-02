HCA HealthONE Welcomes Western Orthopaedics to the System
Offices at HCA HealthONE Rose and HCA HealthONE Swedish will offer access to advanced care.
Denver, CO, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE is proud to announce its partnership with Western Orthopaedics, marking a significant milestone in the delivery of orthopedic care in the Rocky Mountain region. The expert specialists at Western Orthopaedics have been providing high-quality care to HCA HealthONE patients for decades, and this strategic partnership cements their commitment to the HCA HealthONE Rose and HCA HealthONE Swedish campuses.
With a legacy of over 85 years dedicated to providing top-tier orthopedic services, Western Orthopaedics is excited to enhance its commitment to patient care through this strategic alliance. The expertise of Western Orthopaedics’ highly skilled physicians, specializing in areas such as sports medicine, minimally invasive surgical techniques, joint replacement, hip disorders, and spine surgery, will be enhanced by the trusted care received at HCA HealthONE hospitals. As a comprehensive orthopedic practice, Western Orthopaedics is poised to offer even greater resources and innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of patients.
As part of HCA HealthONE, Western Orthopaedics will continue to operate under its established brand while leveraging the extensive resources and expertise of one of the nation’s leading healthcare networks. Patients can expect the same personalized care they have always received, now enhanced by the capabilities of HCA HealthONE.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 14 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals includes: Centennial, Aurora, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
Contact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
