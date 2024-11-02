Pennington Biomedical to be on Display at ObesityWeek 2024 in San Antonio
ObesityWeek is home to the latest developments in evidence-based obesity science.
Baton Rouge, LA, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pennington Biomedical Research Center researchers are gearing up and preparing to head to San Antonio for ObesityWeek 2024, presented by The Obesity Society. Pennington Biomedical will be well represented at the conference, as faculty members are not just participating in, but leading courses, presentations and speaker panels during the event.
"ObesityWeek is the preeminent international conference for obesity researchers and clinicians, so it's only natural that Pennington Biomedical have a large presence at the event," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director. "From poster sessions to talks and presentations, our faculty, postdoctoral fellows and staff are sought out to showcase the exceptional research taking place here at Pennington Biomedical, and the conference is also a great networking opportunity for us to engage with potential collaborators from across the globe."
Dr. Robert Newton, professor of physical activity and minority health, is speaking during both days of the "Foundations of Obesity Care" pre-conference course, which will take place Nov. 2-3. On Sunday, Nov. 3, Dr. Leanne Redman, associate executive director for scientific education and LPFA Endowed Professor in Reproductive and Endocrinology & Women's Health, is the course director and a speaker for the "AI for Obesity Research and Clinical Practice" presentation.
Professor Emeritus Dr. Donna Ryan will be on the panel for the "What do the New ICD-10 Codes for Obesity Mean for Improving the Diagnosis and reimbursement for Obesity Treatment," and she will be speaking at the "Semaglutide Reduces Hospital Admissions in Patients with Obesity or Overweight and Established CVD." Dr. Philip Schauer, director of the Metamor Institute, will host a Clinical Consultation Workshop.
On Monday, Nov. 4, Dr. Candida Rebello, assistant professor and director of the nutrition and chronic disease program, is on the panel for the "TOS/NIH Joint Early Career Academic Workshop. Dr. Tim Allerton, assistant professor of vascular metabolism, will moderate the "TOS/ACSM Joint Symposium: Exploring Exercise Dynamics—Transforming Health in Obesity and Metabolic Disease.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Dr. Hannah Cabre, postdoctoral fellow in the Reproductive Endocrinology & Women's Health Lab, is speaking at the Ethan Sims Young Investigator Awards Competition, as well as the "Sex Differences in Energy Expenditure and Body Composition Across the Menopausal Years" presentation. Dr. Jennifer Rood, associate executive director for cores and resources, is the Q&A moderator for the "Is Precision Nutrition Ready for Prime Time in Obesity Care?" presentation with key lecturer Zhaoping Li. Dr. Schauer will sit on the panel for "The Debate: What is the Role of Bariatric Surgery in the Era of Highly Effective Anti-Obesity Medicines?" Dr. Cathy Champagne, professor of dietary assessment and nutrition counseling, closes out the working portion as the Q&A moderator for "Food as Medicine: A Prescription for Better Health."
Wednesday, Nov. 6, sees the Center well represented on the conference's final day, as group of researchers—Dr. Allison Richard, Dr. Elizabeth Heintz, Chris Axelrod, Tamra Mendoza, Anik Boudreaux, Dr. Kirwan, Dr. Krisz Stadler and Dr. Jackie Stephens—present "Loss of Adipocyte KAY8 Results in Adipose Tissue Lipoatrophy and Oxidative Stress in Mice." Dr. Ryan and Dr. Frank Greenway, chief medical officer, wrap up PBRC presentations, as they serve as speakers for the "Randomized Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of a Novel Oral Hydrogel Capsule for Weight Loss."
In addition to the faculty, staff and postdocs presenting and delivering posters, several Pennington Biomedical employees will be in attendance, including Dr. Kaja Falkenhain, who received complimentary registration as the recipient of the 2024 George A. Bray Doctoral Dissertation Award.
ObesityWeek is home to the latest developments in evidence-based obesity science: cutting-edge basic and clinical research, state-of-the-art obesity treatment and prevention, and the latest efforts in advocacy and public policy. Overcoming obesity requires multi-disciplinary approaches. This is the conference that encompasses the full spectrum of obesity science: from basic science research, to translational research and clinical application, to public policy; from diet, exercise, lifestyle, and psychology to medical and surgical interventions; from pediatric to geriatric to underserved populations. ObesityWeek 2024 will be held Nov. 2-6 in San Antonio, Texas.
"ObesityWeek is the preeminent international conference for obesity researchers and clinicians, so it's only natural that Pennington Biomedical have a large presence at the event," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director. "From poster sessions to talks and presentations, our faculty, postdoctoral fellows and staff are sought out to showcase the exceptional research taking place here at Pennington Biomedical, and the conference is also a great networking opportunity for us to engage with potential collaborators from across the globe."
Dr. Robert Newton, professor of physical activity and minority health, is speaking during both days of the "Foundations of Obesity Care" pre-conference course, which will take place Nov. 2-3. On Sunday, Nov. 3, Dr. Leanne Redman, associate executive director for scientific education and LPFA Endowed Professor in Reproductive and Endocrinology & Women's Health, is the course director and a speaker for the "AI for Obesity Research and Clinical Practice" presentation.
Professor Emeritus Dr. Donna Ryan will be on the panel for the "What do the New ICD-10 Codes for Obesity Mean for Improving the Diagnosis and reimbursement for Obesity Treatment," and she will be speaking at the "Semaglutide Reduces Hospital Admissions in Patients with Obesity or Overweight and Established CVD." Dr. Philip Schauer, director of the Metamor Institute, will host a Clinical Consultation Workshop.
On Monday, Nov. 4, Dr. Candida Rebello, assistant professor and director of the nutrition and chronic disease program, is on the panel for the "TOS/NIH Joint Early Career Academic Workshop. Dr. Tim Allerton, assistant professor of vascular metabolism, will moderate the "TOS/ACSM Joint Symposium: Exploring Exercise Dynamics—Transforming Health in Obesity and Metabolic Disease.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Dr. Hannah Cabre, postdoctoral fellow in the Reproductive Endocrinology & Women's Health Lab, is speaking at the Ethan Sims Young Investigator Awards Competition, as well as the "Sex Differences in Energy Expenditure and Body Composition Across the Menopausal Years" presentation. Dr. Jennifer Rood, associate executive director for cores and resources, is the Q&A moderator for the "Is Precision Nutrition Ready for Prime Time in Obesity Care?" presentation with key lecturer Zhaoping Li. Dr. Schauer will sit on the panel for "The Debate: What is the Role of Bariatric Surgery in the Era of Highly Effective Anti-Obesity Medicines?" Dr. Cathy Champagne, professor of dietary assessment and nutrition counseling, closes out the working portion as the Q&A moderator for "Food as Medicine: A Prescription for Better Health."
Wednesday, Nov. 6, sees the Center well represented on the conference's final day, as group of researchers—Dr. Allison Richard, Dr. Elizabeth Heintz, Chris Axelrod, Tamra Mendoza, Anik Boudreaux, Dr. Kirwan, Dr. Krisz Stadler and Dr. Jackie Stephens—present "Loss of Adipocyte KAY8 Results in Adipose Tissue Lipoatrophy and Oxidative Stress in Mice." Dr. Ryan and Dr. Frank Greenway, chief medical officer, wrap up PBRC presentations, as they serve as speakers for the "Randomized Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of a Novel Oral Hydrogel Capsule for Weight Loss."
In addition to the faculty, staff and postdocs presenting and delivering posters, several Pennington Biomedical employees will be in attendance, including Dr. Kaja Falkenhain, who received complimentary registration as the recipient of the 2024 George A. Bray Doctoral Dissertation Award.
ObesityWeek is home to the latest developments in evidence-based obesity science: cutting-edge basic and clinical research, state-of-the-art obesity treatment and prevention, and the latest efforts in advocacy and public policy. Overcoming obesity requires multi-disciplinary approaches. This is the conference that encompasses the full spectrum of obesity science: from basic science research, to translational research and clinical application, to public policy; from diet, exercise, lifestyle, and psychology to medical and surgical interventions; from pediatric to geriatric to underserved populations. ObesityWeek 2024 will be held Nov. 2-6 in San Antonio, Texas.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Categories