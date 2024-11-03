De Waarheid (Unspoken Truth): the First Dutch Film About Stuttering from a Director Who Stutters

De Waarheid (Unspoken Truth), directed by Irmo Stijnberg, produced by Censtudios, is the first Dutch film about stuttering created by a filmmaker who stutters. The film has now been completed, held a private screening, and is set for a film festival run, bringing its powerful message and unique perspective to a broader audience.