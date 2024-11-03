De Waarheid (Unspoken Truth): the First Dutch Film About Stuttering from a Director Who Stutters
De Waarheid (Unspoken Truth), directed by Irmo Stijnberg, produced by Censtudios, is the first Dutch film about stuttering created by a filmmaker who stutters. The film has now been completed, held a private screening, and is set for a film festival run, bringing its powerful message and unique perspective to a broader audience.
Hilversum, Netherlands, November 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unspoken Truth (De Waarheid), directed by Irmo Stijnberg, produced by Moreno Koning and Censtudios, tells the story of Timothy, a graphic designer who stutters and is dedicated to his work on a client project. He puts all his effort and passion into his job, despite the added challenge of his speech disorder.
The film highlights his struggle to communicate, especially during a meeting where he tries to share his ideas. Although he has valuable contributions, getting the words out is difficult, and when he finally does, he is interrupted by someone unwilling to wait. It's a frustrating reality that many people who stutter face regularly. Things take a turn for the worse when a misunderstanding leads to Timothy being falsely accused, forcing him to fight even harder to tell his side of the story.
Remarkably, Unspoken Truth is the first Dutch film about stuttering written and directed by a filmmaker who does not speak fluently. Director Irmo Stijnberg, who also stutters, explains, "The story reflects my own experiences living with a stutter, a condition often misrepresented as something that needs to be fixed or seen as just a sign of nervousness. In reality, stuttering is a natural part of how many of us speak, affecting about 1 to 2% of the world's population. It impacts not only our communication but also how we are treated by others."
Drawing from his personal experiences, Stijnberg delivers a realistic and compelling narrative. The frustration and struggle Timothy faces are convincingly portrayed by actor Mike Bloemberg, who does not stutter in his everyday life.
The film's conclusion stands out for its hopeful and resilient tone, making it a truly commendable story. We from Censtudios are proud to have made such a product with Irmo leading the project.
For more information visit the film's website: https://censtudios.com/f/de-waarheid-2024.
Contact
Irmo Stijnberg
+31641277642
https://censtudios.com
