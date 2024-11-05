DVDFab Unveils Its New Product, BookFab AudioBook Creator
The rise of audiobooks has been fueled by the increasing demand for convenient and accessible content consumption, so the BookFab AudioBook Creator emerged as a new force. It offers a range of customizable voices and comprehensive control over audio parameters, enabling users to create lifelike audio effortlessly.
BookFab AudioBook Creator is a top-rated AI voice generator known for producing high-quality, lifelike audio. With a diverse range of voices and extensive customization options, users gain full control over their content.
The Future of BookFab AudioBook Creator
In its relentless pursuit of technological innovation and enhanced user experience, BookFab AudioBook Creator is iterating at an unprecedented pace. As a pioneer in reading, it leverages cutting-edge AI text-to-speech technology to deliver smarter, more personalized experiences. Each update underscores BookFab's commitment to transforming reading and guiding the industry toward a more convenient future.
BookFab AudioBook Creator V1.0: Comprehensive Core Features Launched
Supports text import with a built-in simple text editor for text modification and formatting adjustments;
Allows generated speech to be saved in various formats to a designated folder;
Delivers natural reading of text in English and Japanese, with each language supporting 20 voices (10 male + 10 female) and adjustable speech speed and expressiveness.
BookFab AudioBook Creator V2.0: New eBook Support Features Now Live
Supports more formats;
Enhances eBook-to-audio conversion;
Improves content library management, providing a smoother and more enjoyable experience for readers.
BookFab AudioBook Creator V3.0: Enhancing Personalized Experience
Supports custom voice cloning;
Upgrades multilingual adaptation and emotional expression;
Includes a simple audio editor for audio editing.
BookFab AudioBook Creator V4.0: Expanding Diversity
Offers a more comprehensive set of features, with some special functionalities available through paid unlocks;
Supports multi-platform usage, including a mobile version compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.
About DVDFab
DVDFab, a global leader in DVD solutions, has launched BookFab, its new brand focused on AI and text-to-speech technology. This initiative aims to provide users with a personalized reading experience by converting text into natural, fluent speech using advanced natural language processing and deep learning. BookFab represents a significant step in DVDFab's commitment to intelligent interaction and innovative reading, offering global users a glimpse into the future of reading.
Contact
DVDFabContact
Rita Xie
+86 17836050054
https://www.dvdfab.cn/
