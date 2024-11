Introducing a New Club for Travel & Hospitality Brands

Toronto, Canada, November 04, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Arrimo proudly announces the launch of the Travel & Hospitality Club, an exclusive membership designed for brands in the travel and hospitality industry seeking to innovate, push boundaries, and lead the next chapter of travel marketing.Arrimo’s experience within the industry have revealed a significant need; while many companies create visually appealing content, creativity and storytelling often lag. This insight prompted Arrimo to address how these brands could expand their reach while maintaining authenticity.The Travel & Hospitality Club answers this need through strategic collaboration. Partnering with a curated network of niche travel content creators specializing in visual and narrative storytelling, the club aims to craft experiences that deeply resonate with audiences.Arrimo invites hotels, resorts, retreats, yacht charter companies, travel start-ups, etc. to apply for membership as founding members of the Travel & Hospitality Club. Membership benefits include bespoke content creation, enhanced brand visibility, and strategic partnerships.The program will commence in early 2025, with applications closing on November 15, 2024. Each application will be personally reviewed by Arrimo’s team to ensure alignment with vision for innovation and excellence. Only a select handful of founding members will be chosen, making this a unique opportunity in travel marketing.An annual membership fee grants access to this exclusive network, empowering brands to thrive in a competitive market.“This club is about redefining how travel brands connect with audiences,” said Furqan Khan, Founder of Arrimo. “By embracing collaboration and creativity, Arrimo aims to inspire a new generation of travel experiences with authenticity and innovation.”Interested brands can apply now to join the Travel & Hospitality Club.For more information, visit www.arrimo.ca.About ArrimoArrimo a Canadian company, built to help travel & hospitality brands grow through authentic storytelling. Through an innovative blend of visual content creation and strategic partnerships, Arrimo helps its members enhance brand visibility across international markets. Arrimo is reimagining the future of travel marketing.