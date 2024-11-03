BetSymphony Sportsbook Empowers Operators - Total Control, No Revenue Sharing
Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Symphony Solutions is proud to announce the launch of BetSymphony, a state-of-the-art sportsbook platform that empowers operators to take full control of their betting ecosystems. Designed for the modern gaming environment, BetSymphony grants operators the freedom to own their source code, enhancing operational agility and eliminating the dreaded need for revenue-sharing models.
Backed by many years of deep industry experience, BetSymphony is designed to address the specific needs of modern sportsbook and casino operators. Following a successful pilot program with industry leaders, we are excited to introduce a platform that enhances user engagement, optimizes operational workflows, and sets a new standard in sportsbook management.
"With BetSymphony, we’re not just offering a product; we’re providing a strategic advantage for operators," said Valentina Synenka, CEO of Symphony Interactive. "Our platform is engineered to empower operators with the flexibility to innovate and rapidly adapt, ensuring they can deliver exceptional experiences to their users."
Key Features of BetSymphony:
No Revenue Sharing: By owning the source code, you are eliminating the need for revenue-sharing models. BetSymphony allows operators to keep 100% of their revenue, giving them complete financial control and the freedom to scale their operations without ongoing cuts to their profits.
Advanced Player Account Management (PAM): BetSymphony includes comprehensive PAM functionalities that support responsible gaming practices, such as self-exclusion and deposit limits, fostering player trust and regulatory compliance.
Diverse Betting Options: The platform offers a wide array of betting formats—including pre-match, in-play, and cash-out options—enabling users to engage flexibly and intuitively with their betting activities.
Seamless Third-Party Integrations: Effortlessly connect with industry-leading CRM systems, payment gateways, and data analytics tools, creating a cohesive ecosystem that enhances operational efficiency and user satisfaction.
Customizable User Interface: Operators can tailor the user interface to reflect their brand identity, creating a unique and engaging environment that resonates with players and drives loyalty.
Real-Time Analytics and Alerts: Gain instant access to critical performance metrics with advanced analytics and real-time alerts, empowering operators to make informed decisions that enhance user engagement and revenue growth.
Omnichannel Support: Deliver a consistent and engaging user experience across all platforms - online, mobile, and retail. With plans for integrating retail betting capabilities, BetSymphony ensures operators can capture every segment of the market.
AI-Powered: Take your sportsbook operations to the next level with advanced AI-driven insight. BetSymphony is integrated with BetHarmony, a cutting-edge AI assistant, the platform enhances player engagement through personalized support and seamless account setup, creating a fully AI-powered ecosystem that keeps operators ahead of the game and deeply connected with their players.
Valentina further highlighted, "With features that focus on customization and user engagement, BetSymphony, along with the capabilities of BetHarmony, sets a new benchmark in the sportsbook arena. Operators can now offer unique products that truly connect with their audience, driving loyalty and revenue."
About BetSymphony
BetSymphony is a top tier sportsbook platform developed by Symphony Solutions, designed to optimize operations for both casino and sportsbook operators. With a strong focus on technology and user experience, BetSymphony provides operators with the essential tools to drive user engagement, operational efficiency, and long-term profitability.
About Symphony Solutions
Symphony Solutions is a leading Dutch company specializing in AI, Cloud, and Agile transformations. As a premier, award winning provider of custom iGaming solutions, the company has a track record of success, partnering with top-tier operators to deliver a comprehensive suite of services. Since its founding in 2008, Symphony Solutions has built lasting relationships with industry leaders, driving innovation in the iGaming sector.
Contact
Nataliia Chekan
https://symphony-solutions.com/
