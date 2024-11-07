Author Roger Derby’s New Book “A Six-Year Affair: The Postgraduate Educations of a Scientist and a Writer” Explores the Intersection of Love and Education
Recent release “A Six-Year Affair: The Postgraduate Educations of a Scientist and a Writer” from Page Publishing author Roger Derby intertwines the journeys of a writer and a scientist, highlighting their professional and personal development. As both characters navigate their passions and potential futures, Derby’s poignant tale captures the essence of creativity and the complexities of love.
Oak Ridge, TN, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roger Derby, a veteran of the US Army who holds a DSc in metallurgical engineering and spent ten years in R&D, seventeen years as an entrepreneur, and about twenty years as a teacher, has completed his new book “A Six-Year Affair: The Postgraduate Educations of a Scientist and a Writer”: a compelling novel that explores the intertwined journeys of two principal characters as they navigate their personal and professional lives over the course of six transformative years.
“‘A Six-Year Affair’ is about the development of a writer and a scientist,” writes Derby. “It is also about a love affair between the two principal characters. The book follows them through adventures in many places including New York, Connecticut, Atlanta, and Paris.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roger Derby’s gripping saga seamlessly weaves together themes of ambition, creativity, and the complexities of love, encouraging readers to reflect on the connections between art and science. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Six-Year Affair” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever pursued a dream while navigating the struggles of their personal life, making it a poignant read for those who appreciate the beauty of human connection.
