Author Ashley Zeilic’s New Book “One More Day” is a Moving, Contemplative Memoir That Shares the Author’s Journey Toward Recovery
Recent release “One More Day” from Page Publishing author Ashley Zeilic is a poignant, reflective work that opens conversations about the importance of mental health, as presented through the author’s inspiring life.
Jacksonville, FL, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ashley Zeilic, a mother of two boys, has completed her new book “One More Day”: an artful, poetic work that shares the author’s journey of healing.
Author Ashley Zeilic has worked in mental health and recovery for over fifteen years. A passion for mental health education led to the opening of her nonprofit organization for youth, teachers, parents, and youth organizations in her community training in suicide and crisis prevention. She hopes that by writing this book, people will know they are not alone and that no one should suffer in silence.
Zeilic writes, “I spend my time trying to analyze everything that happens to me and the people around me. It is not something I do on purpose. I guess I am just wired this way. I think that everything happens for a reason. Some reasons are not always clear. Some we are never meant to know. Some reasons are right in front of your face, and you are too wrapped up in something else to see it. Then there are the ones that you do know, but you just don’t know what to do with the answer.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ashley Zeilic’s raw, uncensored work shares her state of mind throughout her healing journey, presenting a story of hope and resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “One More Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Ashley Zeilic has worked in mental health and recovery for over fifteen years. A passion for mental health education led to the opening of her nonprofit organization for youth, teachers, parents, and youth organizations in her community training in suicide and crisis prevention. She hopes that by writing this book, people will know they are not alone and that no one should suffer in silence.
Zeilic writes, “I spend my time trying to analyze everything that happens to me and the people around me. It is not something I do on purpose. I guess I am just wired this way. I think that everything happens for a reason. Some reasons are not always clear. Some we are never meant to know. Some reasons are right in front of your face, and you are too wrapped up in something else to see it. Then there are the ones that you do know, but you just don’t know what to do with the answer.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ashley Zeilic’s raw, uncensored work shares her state of mind throughout her healing journey, presenting a story of hope and resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “One More Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories