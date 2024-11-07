Authors Mark Gaebler and Anthony Gaebler’s New Book “Chronicles of the Yankee Trader: Empress Rising” is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Novel of Power and Destiny
Recent release “Chronicles of the Yankee Trader: Empress Rising” from Page Publishing authors Mark Gaebler and Anthony Gaebler is a gripping tale that follows a young woman trained from birth to be a warrior who now finds herself leading her people. But when a shocking truth comes to light, she’ll be forced to make a drastic choice with lasting implications for her people and the entire galaxy.
Colorado Springs, CO, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark Gaebler and Anthony Gaebler have completed their new book “Chronicles of the Yankee Trader: Empress Rising”: a poignant tale set in a distant galaxy where a young warrior finds herself caught between her duty to her people and her ultimate destiny.
“Somewhere deep in the expanse of space, an undesired destiny falls on one who deems herself unworthy,” write Mark and Anthony. “In her early life, she lived in a civilization built on strength, blood, war, and honor. Groomed from birth, she trains as a warrior to fulfill the relentless demands of a cold, unyielding mother, an empress who barely acknowledges her. Now, many years later, the burden of rule falls on her. Adding to all she must endure is a revealed truth, a revelation that will change her life, her people’s, and the balance of power in the galaxy—she alone must decide.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Gaebler and Anthony Gaebler’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic journey of self-discovery set against the backdrop of a galaxy teetering on the brink of internal conflict and destruction. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Chronicles of the Yankee Trader: Empress Rising” is sure to delight fans of the science-fiction genre, promising a spellbinding journey across the stars that will leave audiences eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Chronicles of the Yankee Trader: Empress Rising” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
Categories