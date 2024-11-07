Authors Mark Gaebler and Anthony Gaebler’s New Book “Chronicles of the Yankee Trader: Empress Rising” is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Novel of Power and Destiny

Recent release “Chronicles of the Yankee Trader: Empress Rising” from Page Publishing authors Mark Gaebler and Anthony Gaebler is a gripping tale that follows a young woman trained from birth to be a warrior who now finds herself leading her people. But when a shocking truth comes to light, she’ll be forced to make a drastic choice with lasting implications for her people and the entire galaxy.