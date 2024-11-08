Author Katie Joerg’s New Book “Eliana’s Portrait” is an Enchanting Children’s Story That Follows a Young Orphan Who Embarks on a Life-Changing Journey
Recent release “Eliana’s Portrait” from Page Publishing author Katie Joerg is a magical children’s story that introduces Eliana, who lives in an orphanage run by a cruel witch. Eliana sets out on a meaningful journey to discover her identity.
Melissa, TX, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Katie Joerg, who developed her passion for writing at an early age, has completed her new book “Eliana’s Portrait”: a wondrous children’s story that invites young readers and listeners to join orphan Eliana as she escapes her orphanage run by a cruel witch and begins an exciting journey where she meets new friends and discovers her true purpose.
Author Katie Joerg graduated from Bridgewater College in Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a concentration in elementary education. She taught for over twelve years and is now focused on her love of writing and other creative pursuits. She enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family. She resides outside Dallas, Texas, with her husband Josh, son Josiah, and their two dogs Sophie and Riley.
Joerg begins her tale, writing, “On the corner of Third and Oak Street stood an orphanage hidden by tall trees and blanketed by thick green vines. Inside these walls lived many sad young girls. No one could enter or exit due to the thick metal bars covering the windows and doors. The only thing that the girls owned were clothes and a rolled-up painting of themselves. The orphans were forced to work daily from sunrise until sundown. Lamia who ran the orphanage was a cruel witch. She had dark eyes, a crooked nose, and long black hair. Lamia made sure to regularly add words to the pictures and told the young ladies that they were unwanted and unlovable. The artworks were dark and said mean things about each child. Since the orphanage was purposefully hidden, no one knew that the children even existed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Katie Joerg’s heartwarming tale finds Eliana as she learns of the legend of an old man on a mountain. The legend states that he can restore portraits and help people discover who they truly are.
Readers who wish to experience this whimsical work can purchase “Eliana’s Portrait” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
