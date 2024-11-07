Author Lena Bella’s New Book “The Book of Hidden Places” is a Powerful Call to Action for Protecting Children from Abuse and Empowering Survivors to Fight Back

Recent release “The Book of Hidden Places” from Covenant Books author Lena Bella is a transformative work that draws from the author’s own experiences with abuse to provide a powerful message to both protect children from harm and encourage survivors to break free from the shadows and to unite against abusers while embracing the hope and strength within.