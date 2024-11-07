Author Lena Bella’s New Book “The Book of Hidden Places” is a Powerful Call to Action for Protecting Children from Abuse and Empowering Survivors to Fight Back
Recent release “The Book of Hidden Places” from Covenant Books author Lena Bella is a transformative work that draws from the author’s own experiences with abuse to provide a powerful message to both protect children from harm and encourage survivors to break free from the shadows and to unite against abusers while embracing the hope and strength within.
New York, NY, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lena Bella has completed her new book, “The Book of Hidden Places”: a stirring call to action aimed at protecting children from abuse and empowering survivors to reclaim their voices. Inspired by her own experiences with abuse from early childhood, Bella's work speaks directly to those who may feel trapped by their circumstances.
The author shares, “You are not here by accident, and it’s not by bad luck. I believe your—let’s call it—incident sparked a fire inside of you that might never have been lit. The strength that lives inside of you can lift others up, and pull them out of the quicksand. We are here to gather other children, just like you, and to build an army of tiny soldiers as big as we can, for God. The bad guys have banded together while we cower in the dark, alone, separated. When we band together, we will outnumber them by the millions. We need to bring the children out of the silence, out of the shadows, out of the darkness and into the light. Children united, helping each other. This is the beginning of a new adventure.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lena Bella’s new book emphasizes the importance of solidarity among survivors and advocates for breaking the silence that often surrounds abuse. Through her powerful message, Bella encourages readers to step out of the shadows and into the light, reminding them that there are people who care and spiritual beings that will always be present.
Readers can purchase “The Book of Hidden Places” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
