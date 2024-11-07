Author Joseph Ross’s New Book “How Rocky Helped Santa” is a Heartwarming Holiday Tale That Follows an Elephant Who Comes to the Rescue When Santa’s Sled Gets Too Heavy

Recent release “How Rocky Helped Santa” from Covenant Books author Joseph Ross introduces young readers to Rocky, an elephant with a big heart who steps in to assist Santa’s reindeer when their sled becomes too heavy with gifts. This charming story not only captures the spirit of Christmas but also emphasizes the importance of friendship, teamwork, and giving.