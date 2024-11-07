Author Joseph Ross’s New Book “How Rocky Helped Santa” is a Heartwarming Holiday Tale That Follows an Elephant Who Comes to the Rescue When Santa’s Sled Gets Too Heavy
Recent release “How Rocky Helped Santa” from Covenant Books author Joseph Ross introduces young readers to Rocky, an elephant with a big heart who steps in to assist Santa’s reindeer when their sled becomes too heavy with gifts. This charming story not only captures the spirit of Christmas but also emphasizes the importance of friendship, teamwork, and giving.
Rio Vista, CA, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Ross, a member of the Shrine, whose main objective is to help young children that require medical attention by producing funds through charity, has completed his new book, “How Rocky Helped Santa”: a charming holiday story that follows Rocky, an endearing elephant who lends a helping hand to Santa Claus and his reindeer when they face a challenge on Christmas Eve.
In “How Rocky Helped Santa,” the weight of all the gifts becomes too heavy for Santa’s reindeer to manage, threatening to derail Christmas for children around the world. When Santa’s team sets out to find someone to help, they stumble upon a kind elephant with large enough ears to help him fly. Despite being unsure if he can do it, Rocky rises to the challenge and trains to help pull Santa’s sled and save the holiday from disaster.
“This book is written so all children can enjoy this holiday and future one, whithersoever dispersed around the world, as our youth is so precious, and we all look forward to our children becoming leaders with hope, love, and charity in their thoughts for future generations,” writes Ross. “May God bless all children.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph Ross’s new book will captivate young readers and invite them into a magical world filled with the joy of giving and the spirit of Christmas. As Rocky helps Santa and his reindeer, readers are reminded that kindness and collaboration can make a difference, especially during this special time of year.
Readers can purchase “How Rocky Helped Santa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
