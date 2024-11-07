Author Strati Aradas’s New Book “Persephone and the Spirit Soldier” Centers Around One Young Woman’s Attempts to Rebuild Her Life After a Fire Leaves Her with Nothing

Recent release “Persephone and the Spirit Soldier” from Covenant Books author Strati Aradas is a riveting tale that follows Persephone, who embarks on a quest to reunite with her sister following a devastating fire destroys their village. In the wake of this disaster, Persephone faces countless hardships and struggles, facing each obstacle with indomitable courage and strength.