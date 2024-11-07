Author Strati Aradas’s New Book “Persephone and the Spirit Soldier” Centers Around One Young Woman’s Attempts to Rebuild Her Life After a Fire Leaves Her with Nothing
Recent release “Persephone and the Spirit Soldier” from Covenant Books author Strati Aradas is a riveting tale that follows Persephone, who embarks on a quest to reunite with her sister following a devastating fire destroys their village. In the wake of this disaster, Persephone faces countless hardships and struggles, facing each obstacle with indomitable courage and strength.
Salem, MA, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Strati Aradas, who currently resides in New England, where his passions in life center around faith, art, sports, and travel, has completed his new book, “Persephone and the Spirit Soldier”: an engaging tale that blends together fact, faith, and fiction as a young woman embarks on an epic quest to rebuild her life after losing nearly everything.
“Be prepared to be taken to a far away place, to a time long past, and to surely fall in love with our heroine Persephone,” writes Aradas. “Through her story, you will experience a whirlwind of emotions and feelings: sadness and fear, ones of survival and resilience, joy and elation, exasperation and relief, courage and bravery, and finally, love. Make yourself a cup of coffee or tea and enjoy the adventures of this amazing and inspiring young woman.
“Join our heroine Persephone in her undying perseverance and quest to rebuild her life after the great village fire and be reunited with her beloved older sister. Let this teenage girl-turned-budding-young woman be an inspiration to everyone, as any challenge or obstacle in life can be overcome.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Strati Aradas’s new book will captivate readers as they follow Persephone's journey of hope and courage in the face of unmistakable tragedy. Expertly paced and character-driven, Aradas weaves a thrilling tale that will keep the pages turning and leave a lasting impact on readers long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Persephone and the Spirit Soldier” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Be prepared to be taken to a far away place, to a time long past, and to surely fall in love with our heroine Persephone,” writes Aradas. “Through her story, you will experience a whirlwind of emotions and feelings: sadness and fear, ones of survival and resilience, joy and elation, exasperation and relief, courage and bravery, and finally, love. Make yourself a cup of coffee or tea and enjoy the adventures of this amazing and inspiring young woman.
“Join our heroine Persephone in her undying perseverance and quest to rebuild her life after the great village fire and be reunited with her beloved older sister. Let this teenage girl-turned-budding-young woman be an inspiration to everyone, as any challenge or obstacle in life can be overcome.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Strati Aradas’s new book will captivate readers as they follow Persephone's journey of hope and courage in the face of unmistakable tragedy. Expertly paced and character-driven, Aradas weaves a thrilling tale that will keep the pages turning and leave a lasting impact on readers long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Persephone and the Spirit Soldier” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories