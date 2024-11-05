"Lean Forecasting Demystified," by Steve Clarke launched October 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Supply chain expert and founder of BioSupply Consulting, LLC Steve Clarke launched his new book, "Lean Forecasting Demystified: Minimize Supply Chain Waste, Maximize Value" (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-115-5, 979-8-88797-116-2, 979-8-88797-117-9) on October 30, 2024.
Hartford, CT, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Struggling with a cumbersome forecasting process yielding unsatisfactory results? Lean Forecasting Demystified by Steve Clarke offers a transformative solution by applying lean principles to forecasting. Clarke delves into how the lean approach, renowned for its radical reduction of costs, lead times, and inventory within the manufacturing environment, can revolutionize forecasting.
This guide champions lean business forecasting, favoring practical tools over complex technology to enhance accuracy swiftly and affordably. Clarke's accessible style, infused with humor and real-world examples, guides readers through optimizing forecasts, managing safety stocks, and reacting effectively to demand shifts.
With plentiful illustrations and actionable insights, Lean Forecasting Demystified empowers organizations to adopt lean principles, cutting waste, enhancing customer service, and boosting supply chain performance.
“Steve was instrumental in making the supply chain planning application relevant,” writes Shyam Panda, Founder of Dilytics. “He led many projects that optimized Manufacturing, Purchasing, Inventory, etc.”
Get your copy of Lean Forecasting Demystified at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2Z5WJ5C
Steve Clarke will join Jenn T. Grace of PYP on Thursday, November 7th at 11:15 EST to celebrate the launch of Lean Forecasting Demystified. The event can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GD1hc7ARCKk
After obtaining his BS in Biochemistry and an MBA, Steve has become a leading expert in life-science supply chain management and operational excellence. Steve has over 25 years' experience with notable life science companies, such as Danaher Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as well as smaller start-up organizations. Steve is the founder of BioSupply Consulting LLC, helping life science clients transform their supply chain capability and performance. He has been the guest speaker at several APICS events and supply chain related podcasts. He also publishes a weekly newsletter to his 16K LinkedIn followers.
You can learn more about Steve and his work at https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-clarke1/
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: October 30, 2024, 224 pages, 8.5" x 5.5", paperback, hardcover, and eBook.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-115-5
$39.99 hardcover, ISBN 979-8-88797-116-2
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-117-9
