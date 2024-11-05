"Lean Forecasting Demystified," by Steve Clarke launched October 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Supply chain expert and founder of BioSupply Consulting, LLC Steve Clarke launched his new book, "Lean Forecasting Demystified: Minimize Supply Chain Waste, Maximize Value" (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-115-5, 979-8-88797-116-2, 979-8-88797-117-9) on October 30, 2024.