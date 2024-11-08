Author Steve F. Hallsey’s New Book “The Mountain King” is a Thrilling Tale of Resilience That Follows One Girl’s Quest to Bring Peace to Her Small Village

Recent release “The Mountain King” from Covenant Books author Steve F. Hallsey is a compelling novel that centers around Corrine, a young girl caught between an ongoing struggle between the Mountain King and the Lake Queen. Despite her difficult home life, Corrine does as she can to quell the fighting and save her village from destruction.