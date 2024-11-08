Author Steve F. Hallsey’s New Book “The Mountain King” is a Thrilling Tale of Resilience That Follows One Girl’s Quest to Bring Peace to Her Small Village
Recent release “The Mountain King” from Covenant Books author Steve F. Hallsey is a compelling novel that centers around Corrine, a young girl caught between an ongoing struggle between the Mountain King and the Lake Queen. Despite her difficult home life, Corrine does as she can to quell the fighting and save her village from destruction.
Oakley, UT, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steve F. Hallsey, a loving husband, father of two, and grandfather of six, has completed his new book, “The Mountain King”: a captivating story that centers around one young woman’s quest to protect her village from being destroyed in the crosshairs of two powerful warring monarchs.
Author Steve F. Hallsey was a college football player, a college football coach, a teacher, and the president and CEO of several large companies. He has climbed Mount Rainier, hiked a majority of the John Muir Trail, and traveled extensively throughout the United States. Now retired, he and his wife split their time between their home in Utah and their cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia.
“Corrine, a young girl from a small village, is caught up in a feud between the mighty Mountain King and the beautiful Lake Queen,” writes Hallsey. “She lives with her overbearing aunt Bessie who does her best to make Corrine’s life miserable. The story highlights Corrine’s efforts to end the dispute between the king and queen and bring peace to the town.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steve F. Hallsey’s new book is a spellbinding story of resilience and strength in the face of adversity that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Mountain King” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats as Corrine’s quest for peace unfolds.
Readers can purchase “The Mountain King” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
