Author Brandon Butler’s New Book “Baby Bed” is a Heartfelt Story That Encourages Parents to Cherish Every Single Moment That They Spend with Their Babies
Recent release “Baby Bed” from Covenant Books author Brandon Butler encourages parents to fully embrace the fleeting moments of early childhood. Filled with heartfelt advice, “Baby Bed” emphasizes the importance of making each moment count, serving as a loving reminder to cherish these precious times before they slip away.
Piedmont, OK, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Butler, a device rep by day and a devoted father and husband by night has completed his new book, “Baby Bed”: a tender story for parents that offers a poignant reminder to savor every precious moment of early parenthood.
“Hold them, hug them, kiss them, love them,” writes Butler. “There will be a last for everything you do with them. You probably won’t realize the time it happens, so make every one count.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brandon Butler’s new book is a beautiful celebration of the joys and challenges of raising a child, serving as a gentle nudge for parents to prioritize connection and presence in their busy lives. Through colorful artwork and engaging prose, “Baby Bed” invites parents to join the author on this journey of love and appreciation, ensuring that they never miss the chance to embrace the magic of parenthood.
Readers can purchase “Baby Bed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
