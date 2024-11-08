Author Shukdeb Sen’s New Book “America in the Year 2048 and Other Stories” Reflects Upon America's Past and Present, While Exploring Its Many Possible Futures
Recent release “America in the Year 2048 and Other Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shukdeb Sen is a poignant and eye-opening work that contains thirteen short stories designed to help readers consider America's past events that have brought the nation to where it is today, while exploring a hopeful future of what American democracy, equity, and freedom could become.
Port Orange, FL, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shukdeb Sen, who holds both a master’s and doctoral degree, has completed his new book “America in the Year 2048 and Other Stories”: a collection of short stories that explores how past, current, and future events in America impact the daily lives of those trying to find their place in the nation and pursue their American dream.
After being forced to flee from his birthplace of Khulna, Bangladesh, and settling in Calcutta, India, author Shukdeb Sen found refuge in his writing, where his creative mind could flourish, and has published many poems in Bengali journals in Calcutta. After studying biological sciences at City College, Presidency College, and Ballygunge Science College, the author moved to America in order to study plant physiology and cell biology, earning a master’s and a doctoral degree. During the last three decades, Sen has been teaching, mentoring, and conducting research in academia, publishing many scientific articles in Europe and the USA, and in the last five years, the author has found joy and passion in devoting his time to creative writing.
“The book ‘America in the Year 2048 and Other Stories’ includes thirteen stories that range from the futuristic to the current,” writes Sen. “These stories are in terms of events that inhabit the mind, heart, and spirit of the average American. Thomas Jefferson ignited the flame of the democratic experiment in 1776 to establish a republic where all people are created equal. These people have the right to life and the pursuit of happiness. A shocking blow was delivered on January 6, 2021, to the American dream of creating a perfect republic where democracy is the guiding light, infusing doubt into the American psyche.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shukdeb Sen’s riveting stories will take readers on a journey of exhilaration, melancholy, optimism, love, hope, and belief in the beauty of humanity. Thought-provoking and poignant, Sen weaves a brilliant series of character-driven tales of a wide range of emotions and genres that will tug at the heartstrings and have a lasting impact on readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “America in the Year 2048 and Other Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
