Author Shukdeb Sen’s New Book “America in the Year 2048 and Other Stories” Reflects Upon America's Past and Present, While Exploring Its Many Possible Futures

Recent release “America in the Year 2048 and Other Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shukdeb Sen is a poignant and eye-opening work that contains thirteen short stories designed to help readers consider America's past events that have brought the nation to where it is today, while exploring a hopeful future of what American democracy, equity, and freedom could become.