Author Thomas Betz’s New Book “Blue Face” is a Powerful Story That Centers Around Two Native American Tribes That Find Harmony After Years of Warring
Recent release “Blue Face” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Betz weaves a compelling narrative about two Native American tribes overcoming generations of conflict and discord. Through the eyes of a tribal member who learns to embrace a new way of living, the story explores the transformative power of understanding and reconciliation.
St. Paul, MN, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Betz, who is currently retired and enjoys doing woodwork, art, writing poetry, and hiking the north woods of Minnesota with his wife, Debrah, has completed his new book “Blue Face”: a poignant and compelling story that explores the journey of two Native American tribes as they navigate their tumultuous history and seek a path to peace.
During his formative years, author Thomas Betz was exposed to a lot of nature while living south of Baltimore, spending time hiking in the woods and learning the natural landscape of the area. At the age of seventeen, he joined the Marine Corps and served two terms, and for many years, he worked as a counselor. After getting married in 1985, he and his wife bought a hectare of land in Chisago City, MN, where they set up a small raspberry farm, also selling some produce and cut and dried flowers.
Set against the backdrop of a rich cultural landscape, “Blue Face” delves into the complex relationship between the two tribes, each with its own traditions, beliefs, and grievances. Through an enlightening journey to understand each other’s way of life, the two tribes discover the beauty of empathy, communication, and shared humanity, ultimately leading toward reconciliation and harmony.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Betz’s riveting tale was inspired by a story given to him by a Native American who appeared to him one day while opening his store. With colorful artwork and vibrant characters, “Blue Face” serves not only as a gripping tale of personal growth but also as a reminder of the importance of understanding and respect in fostering peace between diverse communities.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Blue Face” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
