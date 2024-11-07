L. M. Hughes’s Newly Released “Healing Has Come” is an Inspirational Guide to Divine Healing
“Healing Has Come” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. M. Hughes is an inspiring and faith-based guide focused on God’s promises of healing as depicted in the Bible, offering spiritual encouragement and practical scripture-based tools for those seeking physical, mental, or emotional healing.
LaHabra, CA, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Healing Has Come”, a comprehensive and uplifting spiritual guide to divine healing, is the creation of published author, L. M. Hughes.
Hughes shares, “Are you in need of healing in your body? Do you know of someone who needs healing? Are you questioning if healing is for you? Are you struggling mentally, emotionally, or physically in your body? I’m here to say that healing has come for you! God sent His only begotten Son to die on the cross for you and for me. There are so many stories in the Bible mentioning that God healed and saved people. When the doctor gives you a bad report or they say there is nothing that they can do, who are you going to call? Healing Has Come is comprised of God’s promises in scriptures that you can read, memorize, and say according to the Bible.
Don’t you know that God is alive and He still heals and works miracles today? He said in Psalms 91:16, “With long life He will satisfy you, And show you His salvation.” He also says in Mark 11:24, “Whatever things you ask when you pray believe that you receive them, and you will have them.”
Now, once you pray and thank God for your healing, you then have to take your daily spiritual prescription. What I mean by that is this book gives you the tools to find the scripture that ministers to you to stand on every day until the manifestation comes. Once it comes, you can say the scripture once a day. The book is for all people, especially the busy person that doesn’t have the time to look up scriptures themselves. The book mainly consists of the New King James Version but also consist of the Amplified, NIV, and the Message translation. If you put these scriptures into practice and say them out loud and believe in your heart, you will be healed. Your faith will grow in the subject of healing if you take hold of a couple of scriptures in this book and repeat them every day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. M. Hughes’s new book is a heartfelt and empowering resource that emphasizes the importance of faith and scripture in the journey to healing.
Consumers can purchase “Healing Has Come” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Healing Has Come”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
