Edward Hayes’s Newly Released “It’s a Love Thing!: Simply Poetry in Motion; I’m Just Saying!” is a Captivating and Thought-Provoking Poetic Exploration of Love

“It’s a Love Thing!: Simply Poetry in Motion; I’m Just Saying!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Hayes is a compelling collection of contemporary poetry that delves into the complexities of love, relationships, and self-awareness, offering readers an evocative journey through the emotional spectrum.