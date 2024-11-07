Edward Hayes’s Newly Released “It’s a Love Thing!: Simply Poetry in Motion; I’m Just Saying!” is a Captivating and Thought-Provoking Poetic Exploration of Love
“It’s a Love Thing!: Simply Poetry in Motion; I’m Just Saying!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Hayes is a compelling collection of contemporary poetry that delves into the complexities of love, relationships, and self-awareness, offering readers an evocative journey through the emotional spectrum.
Brooklyn, NY, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “It’s a Love Thing!: Simply Poetry in Motion; I’m Just Saying!”, an insightful and emotionally charged compilation of poems., is the creation of published author, Edward Hayes.
Hayes shares, “It’s a Love Thing! Simply Poetry in Motion: I’m Just Saying! is a collection of provocative and contemporary poems. This book delves deep into the realms of intimacy and protonic relationships and the intricate tapestry of our inactions from agony to ecstasy.
The poems, through its heartfelt verses, ignite dialogue, and it beckons the heightened senses of self-awareness as it speaks to the commitment and due diligence to maintain a positive, lasting relationship. I encourage you to immerse yourself into this beautiful poetic tapestry and the fun-loving journey for poetry enthusiasts and proclaimed love aficionados.
Love is an action word that epitomizes empathy, compassion, affection, and self-determination.
From the cradle to our homecomings, it impacts every facet of our lives. Love endures all things, and it’s the bedrock of humanity. Love is the essence of our being, beginning with self-love; love of family and friends, money, and materialistic possessions. Love is the subconsciousness of our individuality, spirituality, and self-determination. Furthermore, unconditional love is that intricate thread that weaves together the purest form of admiration for oneself and others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward Hayes’s new book is a stimulating and moving poetic journey that reflects on love’s many forms and its powerful influence on every aspect of life.
Consumers can purchase “It’s a Love Thing!: Simply Poetry in Motion; I’m Just Saying!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s a Love Thing!: Simply Poetry in Motion; I’m Just Saying!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
