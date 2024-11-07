Richard D. Mapes’s Newly Released “Poems for the Common Man” is a Heartfelt and Spiritually Uplifting Collection
“Poems for the Common Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard D. Mapes is a thoughtfully crafted collection of poetry that speaks to the everyday experiences of readers, offering spiritual insight and encouragement inspired by faith.
Berwick, PA, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Poems for the Common Man”, an inspiring collection of poems that aims to resonate with readers from all walks of life, is the creation of published author, Richard D. Mapes.
Mapes shares, “I have titled this book Poems for the Common Man. They are written for everyday reading by every man and woman. I believe they were sent by the Holy Spirit to bless people through these words. As you read these poems, search your heart to see if God has touched you in some special way. If he has, thank him for giving me these Poems for the Common Man. Thank you, Lord, for allowing me the opportunity to serve you with such a fine talent that you have seen fit to bestow on your humble servant. May these words bring a new light in the darkness of a world so lost in itself. Allow them to speak to your heart as you read them. But please give all praise to your Father above.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard D. Mapes’s new book is a spiritually enriching and accessible collection of poetry designed to offer comfort, guidance, and inspiration to those seeking a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Poems for the Common Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems for the Common Man,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
