Dave Scribner’s Newly Released “AGAINST ALL ODDS: The Story of How a Group of Young Men Captured the Heart of a Campus” is an Inspiring Chronicle of Triumph and Teamwork

“AGAINST ALL ODDS: The Story of How a Group of Young Men Captured the Heart of a Campus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave Scribner is a compelling account of an underdog basketball team that overcame the odds to achieve extraordinary success, captivating their campus in the process. Themes of perseverance, camaraderie, and the impact of athletics on life are at the heart of this nostalgic story.