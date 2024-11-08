Dave Scribner’s Newly Released “AGAINST ALL ODDS: The Story of How a Group of Young Men Captured the Heart of a Campus” is an Inspiring Chronicle of Triumph and Teamwork
“AGAINST ALL ODDS: The Story of How a Group of Young Men Captured the Heart of a Campus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave Scribner is a compelling account of an underdog basketball team that overcame the odds to achieve extraordinary success, captivating their campus in the process. Themes of perseverance, camaraderie, and the impact of athletics on life are at the heart of this nostalgic story.
Fairport, NY, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “AGAINST ALL ODDS: The Story of How a Group of Young Men Captured the Heart of a Campus”: an engaging and heartfelt recounting of a basketball team’s unlikely rise to prominence at Roberts Wesleyan College. “AGAINST ALL ODDS: The Story of How a Group of Young Men Captured the Heart of a Campus” is the creation of published author, Dave Scribner.
Dave Scribner (M.A. Michigan State) was well-positioned to author this book as he not only played basketball at Roberts Wesleyan but also coached there after graduating in 1969. He considers the opportunity to play on the ’65–’67 teams to be one of the greatest experiences of his life.
Dave and his wife Mary Kay, whom he met at Roberts, have been married 48 years. They reside in Fairport, New York. They have three grown children and six grandchildren. Dave considers the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren to be as special as playing basketball. Dave also enjoys photography and golf as his hobbies.
The idea for writing a book came to Dave when the team was chosen as the greatest team in the history of the college in 2017. Every living player and coach made it back to Roberts for the induction ceremony. At that time, Dave realized what a special team this was and that the team’s achievements should be documented and celebrated for posterity.
Scribner shares, “Periodically, a college produces an athletic team that surpasses all expectations and statistical standards to date. The entire college community becomes mesmerized by the team and attendance soars. Against All Odds is the story about how this happened at Roberts Wesleyan College in the years 1965–67 when the Men’s Basketball team won thirty-eight of forty-four games, set several school records, including sixteen wins in a row, and played in front of a full house at all home games.
The story is told through the eyes of Dave Scribner, a point guard who never played high school ball. Dave developed a tenacity that not only enabled him to make the team but also win a key spot in the rotation. Dave takes the reader behind the scenes to feel what it was like to be in the grueling practices of Coach Hughes and experience what it was like to play in the famous Buffalo State game where five hundred fans were locked out of the game because of fire marshal rules. So come along and enjoy this excursion to the pinnacle of small college basketball and learn what qualities made this team simply the best. As a bonus, you will learn how this experience affected the players’ lives fifty years later.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave Scribner’s new book offers readers a front-row seat to an inspiring sports story filled with grit, determination, and the bonds that shaped a team and a campus community.
Consumers can purchase “AGAINST ALL ODDS: The Story of How a Group of Young Men Captured the Heart of a Campus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “AGAINST ALL ODDS: The Story of How a Group of Young Men Captured the Heart of a Campus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
