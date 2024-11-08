Valdene Williams’s Newly Released “Journey to Sychar” is a Poignant Historical Novel That Explores the Themes of Resilience, Faith, and Cultural Identity
“Journey to Sychar” from Christian Faith Publishing author Valdene Williams is a powerful fictionalized biography that tells the story of a young girl's struggle for survival and self-discovery amidst the harsh realities of plantation life.
Redlands, CA, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Journey to Sychar”: a compelling narrative that combines history and personal growth. “Journey to Sychar” is the creation of published author, Valdene Williams, a registered nurse with over five decades of experience in the profession. She exemplifies compassion and commitment to maternal women. Her desire to see the world led her to study all aspects of nursing in England. She has written many articles for The Winepress, a distinguished publication in the UK. Valdene is also a facilitator of a women’s empowerment group, Born to Reign. Her gatherings serve as places for empowering women to discover and own their own uniqueness, destiny, and God’s plan for their lives.
Her life in healthcare has not been confined to the UK and USA. It has taken her on many missionary journeys to Rwanda, Gambia, and Uganda. At home, she is a devoted wife and proud mother of three accomplished adult children.
Williams shares, “Journey to Sychar is a fictionalized biography of a fourteen-year-old girl’s capture and her life on a plantation. Penda is a young woman born in Lunda village, Africa. She is captured along with some members of her village, and then sold to a sugarcane planter in the Caribbean. The girl and two of her friends are sold to a plantation called Coconut Palms in the parish of Saint Philip, Barbados. The story is not of the young woman exclusively but about her master, mistress, and other prominent figures on the plantation and how their daily interactions shaped her way of reasoning and level of maturity. Examples are Mammie, an old slave who introduced her to life-changing truths through an unknown God called Jesus, Bassa the Overseer, described as the meanest man alive, and Preacher Brown who preached select passages from the Bible to instill obedience.
The young girl’s way off the plantation is afforded by her mistress who becomes mentally ill following several miscarriages and is sent back to Lancashire, England. The girl accompanies her as a nursemaid, where she learns about the culture of England. The story is narrated in some parts.
Differences in culture, speech, and money are some of the challenges the young girl faces with courage and calm beyond her age and status.
The use of biblical quotes gives the reader a glimpse of the main character’s spiritual development and how it is used to point out the hypocrisy of the plantation preachers at church gatherings on Sundays. The author hopes that this book is neither despairing nor bitter to the reader.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valdene Williams’s new book is an evocative journey through a young girl’s resilience and faith, ultimately highlighting her quest for identity and belonging.
Consumers can purchase “Journey to Sychar” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey to Sychar,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
