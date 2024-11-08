Malynda Zuck’s Newly Released “The Night Before School: A Mother’s Prayer” Offers Heartfelt Reassurance for Families Embracing the Transitions of a New School Year
“The Night Before School: A Mother’s Prayer,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malynda Zuck, is a comforting and faith-centered narrative that highlights a mother’s love and the power of prayer as she prepares her children for the challenges and excitement of a new school year.
Yankton, SD, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Night Before School: A Mother’s Prayer”: a tender and encouraging new book by Malynda Zuck that captures the emotions, prayers, and hope of a mother on the night before her children’s first day of school. With a focus on faith and emotional support, Zuck’s story provides families with a warm reminder of God’s love and the special bond between a mother and her children.
Malynda Zuck, a devoted coach’s wife, mother of four, and school counselor, brings a personal touch to her book, drawing from her own experiences and deep faith. Zuck shares, “The night before the first day of school” can be an anxious one, filled with nerves and excitement. But as Philippians 4:6-7 (NLT) reminds us: "Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God's peace, which exceeds anything we can understand.” This book is a mother’s heartfelt prayer for her children as they prepare to embark on their journey to school and share their own special light with the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malynda Zuck’s new book offers an uplifting, faith-based message for both parents and children, emphasizing the importance of faith, prayer, and trust in God as they face new beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “The Night Before School: A Mother’s Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Night Before School: A Mother’s Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919. Or visit the author’s website at www.malyndazuck.com.
