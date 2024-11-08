Dusty Two’s Newly Released “Pondering Our Identity Through God’s Love: Volume 1” is a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith and Personal Identity
“Pondering Our Identity Through God’s Love: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dusty Two is an inspiring devotional that invites readers to reflect on their identity in Christ and the transformative power of God’s love.
New York, NY, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pondering Our Identity Through God’s Love: Volume 1”: a meaningful journey into self-discovery through faith. “Pondering Our Identity Through God’s Love: Volume 1” is the creation of published author, Dusty Two, a military veteran who was married and widowed at a young age. Dusty is the proud mother of three children and a graduate of Charis Bible College.
Dusty Two shares, “This devotional has resulted from a Bible study group where, at the end of the session, names and phone numbers were shared for prayer. From this, a ministry of daily texts of encouragement has developed. Many who receive these texts have inspired and encouraged this devotional book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dusty Two’s new book offers readers an opportunity to engage with their faith on a deeper level, exploring themes of love, encouragement, and personal growth in their relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Pondering Our Identity Through God’s Love: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pondering Our Identity Through God’s Love: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
