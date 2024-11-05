Hizon International Foundation Unveils Scholarships for Single Mothers and Teacher Grants
The Hizon International Foundation announces two new initiatives for 2025: the Patrocinio De Guzman Scholarship and Mentorship Program, which provides scholarships to support single mothers pursuing higher education, and the Teacher Grant Program, awarding grants to K-12 educators to enhance STEM, SEL, and arts education in underserved classrooms globally. Applications open on November 12, 2024, and close on January 8, 2025, with finalists announced by February 14, 2025. Learn more.
Santa Barbara, CA, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Hizon International Foundation is excited to announce the launch of two impactful initiatives for 2025: the Patrocinio De Guzman Scholarship and Mentorship Program, supporting single mothers in higher education, and the Teacher Grant Program, empowering educators to enhance STEM, social-emotional learning (SEL), and arts education in classrooms worldwide.
Programs:
· Patrocinio De Guzman Scholarship and Mentorship Program: Each recipient is awarded $1,000 to pursue higher education, paired with mentorship for personal and academic growth. Funds are given in two installments, with the second based on continued enrollment and mentorship participation. For more information, visit https://hizonfoundation.org/scholarship.
· Teacher Grant Program: Each K-12 educator receives a $500 grant to fund classroom projects in STEM, SEL, and the arts, enhancing resources and enriching learning experiences in underserved communities. For more details, visit https://hizonfoundation.org/teacher-grant.
Applications Open November 12, 2024
Single mothers pursuing higher education and K-12 teachers currently teaching in public schools are invited to apply. Applications close on January 8, 2025, and finalist interviews will take place on January 25-26, 2025. Recipients of both the scholarship and teacher grants will be announced by February 14, 2025.
Scholarship and Grant Disbursement:
Scholarships and grants are disbursed in two installments. Teacher grant recipients receive $500 in two $250 installments, with the second provided after a 6-month review based on progress reports. Scholarship recipients receive their first installment upon award notification, with the second installment contingent upon continued enrollment and active mentorship participation by September 2025.
About the Hizon International Foundation:
The Hizon International Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting transformational change through education and improving lives. We advocate for children, single mothers, underserved communities, and the poor, partnering globally to advance well-being and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit www.hizonfoundation.org.
Programs:
· Patrocinio De Guzman Scholarship and Mentorship Program: Each recipient is awarded $1,000 to pursue higher education, paired with mentorship for personal and academic growth. Funds are given in two installments, with the second based on continued enrollment and mentorship participation. For more information, visit https://hizonfoundation.org/scholarship.
· Teacher Grant Program: Each K-12 educator receives a $500 grant to fund classroom projects in STEM, SEL, and the arts, enhancing resources and enriching learning experiences in underserved communities. For more details, visit https://hizonfoundation.org/teacher-grant.
Applications Open November 12, 2024
Single mothers pursuing higher education and K-12 teachers currently teaching in public schools are invited to apply. Applications close on January 8, 2025, and finalist interviews will take place on January 25-26, 2025. Recipients of both the scholarship and teacher grants will be announced by February 14, 2025.
Scholarship and Grant Disbursement:
Scholarships and grants are disbursed in two installments. Teacher grant recipients receive $500 in two $250 installments, with the second provided after a 6-month review based on progress reports. Scholarship recipients receive their first installment upon award notification, with the second installment contingent upon continued enrollment and active mentorship participation by September 2025.
About the Hizon International Foundation:
The Hizon International Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting transformational change through education and improving lives. We advocate for children, single mothers, underserved communities, and the poor, partnering globally to advance well-being and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit www.hizonfoundation.org.
Contact
Hizon International FoundationContact
Abby Vong
805-351-2533
hizonfoundation.org
Abby Vong
805-351-2533
hizonfoundation.org
Categories