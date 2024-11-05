Hizon International Foundation Unveils Scholarships for Single Mothers and Teacher Grants

The Hizon International Foundation announces two new initiatives for 2025: the Patrocinio De Guzman Scholarship and Mentorship Program, which provides scholarships to support single mothers pursuing higher education, and the Teacher Grant Program, awarding grants to K-12 educators to enhance STEM, SEL, and arts education in underserved classrooms globally. Applications open on November 12, 2024, and close on January 8, 2025, with finalists announced by February 14, 2025. Learn more.