Uncaged Capital Funded a $65.9 Million Non-Recourse Bridge Loan Transaction
San Francisco, CA, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Uncaged Capital funded a $65.9 million non-recourse bridge loan transaction to a tech company which sells hardware and software to major media companies nationwide.
This bridge loan required a rapid infusion of capital to meet its cash needs through the end of 2024. Uncaged Capital was able to quickly process the loan transaction which will provide the company with the short-term financing they sought.
“Uncaged Capital offering was an excellent match for this business in need of bridge financing," according to James McDonough, Managing Director for Uncaged Capital, and originator of this financing opportunity. “Because our underwriting process is done in-house, we were able to fund this large, complexly organized business faster than any traditional funding source could.”
Maybe you've already secured more traditional financing– if so, that's great. But there's nothing wrong with having a solid plan B in your pocket. And having multiple options almost always means better rates.
Contact
James McDonough
(415) 723 1966
www.uncagedcapital.net
