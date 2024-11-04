2 Pianos 4 Hands at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents 2 Pianos 4 Hands starring Richard Todd Adams and Matthew McGloin. The duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel.
Tom Frey directs Richard Todd Adams* and Matthew McGloin.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer) and Matthew Novotny (Light Design), and Ian Scot (Projection Design). Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
2 Pianos 4 Hands performances begin Friday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 pm. Final performance is Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 2 pm. The show runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Monday matinee on December 23 and Friday, December 27 at 2pm. There is no evening performances Dec. 24, & Dec 25 2024. Tickets are $64 plus service fee. Call 858-481-1055, or visit their website to purchase tickets.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
