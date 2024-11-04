VoyageX AI Launches Advanced Ship Maintenance Software with 3-Month Trial Access to Support Efficient Vessel Maintenance
VoyageX AI launches new Ship Maintenance Software with a 3-month trial, offering AI-driven solutions to optimize vessel maintenance, improve compliance, and enhance fleet efficiency.
Singapore, Singapore, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- VoyageX AI, a developer of maritime technology solutions, has launched its latest Ship Maintenance Software, a Planned Maintenance System (PMS) that provides maritime operators with a 3-month trial period. The software is designed to support efficient vessel maintenance by leveraging AI-driven analytics to streamline maintenance schedules and monitor compliance.
The Planned Maintenance System aims to assist maritime operators in preemptively managing maintenance needs by analyzing historical and real-time data. This data-driven approach is intended to improve fleet reliability, prevent unplanned repairs, and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.
“The 3-month trial access allows maritime operators to experience proactive maintenance management firsthand,” said Manish Gupta, CEO of VoyageX AI. “With our Planned Maintenance System, operators can better control costs, optimize fleet availability, and adhere to industry standards.”
Key Features of VoyageX AI Ship Maintenance Software:
- Predictive Analytics: Uses AI to forecast maintenance needs, enabling preventive actions that help minimize downtime and extend equipment life.
- Customizable Scheduling: Provides options for tailored maintenance schedules based on operational needs, helping to enhance preventive practices.
- Compliance Monitoring: Tracks maintenance activities to support adherence to international regulations, assisting operators in avoiding non-compliance risks.
- Real-Time Monitoring and Alerts: Offers live insights on equipment status and maintenance progress to facilitate timely adjustments and optimal vessel performance.
- Detailed Reporting: Produces reports on maintenance activities and compliance metrics to help maritime operators make informed decisions about fleet operations.
This release follows the recent launch of VoyageX AI Crew Management Software (https://voyagex.ai/crew-management-software/), which focuses on optimizing crew welfare and operational processes. Together, the Ship Maintenance Software and Crew Management Software aim to provide an integrated approach to maritime operations, addressing critical areas in both maintenance and crew management.
Availability
The Planned Maintenance System (PMS) with a 3-month trial can be accessed by maritime operators on the VoyageX AI website at https://voyagex.ai/planned-maintenance-system-pms/.
About VoyageX AI
VoyageX AI (https://voyagex.ai) is a provider of AI-powered maritime solutions, specializing in fleet management, regulatory compliance, and crew operations. Dedicated to advancing operational efficiency and sustainability, VoyageX AI supports maritime professionals with technology designed to enhance compliance, performance, and resilience.
Contact
VoyageX AIContact
Manish Gupta
+91 88264 85123
https://voyagex.ai
Manish Gupta
+91 88264 85123
https://voyagex.ai
