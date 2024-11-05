Industry Veteran, Jenn Lazear Joins the Growing Team at SABRE
New York, NY, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SABRE announces the addition of Jenn Lazear to its National Advisory team, bringing over a decade of expertise in commercial real estate, retail leasing, and national tenant representation.
Jenn’s career began in Denver, where she honed her skills as a retail leasing broker before transitioning to national roles with high-profile brands such as Smashburger and L’Oréal. As the main point of contact for lease negotiations and administration, Jenn developed a reputation for her strategic approach and proven ability to close deals with top-tier clients.
Most recently, Jenn served as a top dealmaker at Leap, a tech company transforming retail experiences across the U.S. Her experience leading national expansion efforts and navigating the complexities of retail real estate further positions her as a valuable asset to SABRE.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jenn to the National Advisory team at SABRE,” said Douglas Jerum, Partner. “Her deep industry knowledge, passion for retail, and results-driven mindset will be instrumental as we continue to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.”
A graduate of the University of Colorado, Jenn balances her professional drive with a love for skiing, hiking, yoga, and discovering new culinary experiences.
About SABRE
SABRE is a dynamic force in the commercial real estate landscape, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge brokerage services with forward-thinking national advisory solutions. Their mission is to empower brands and landlords alike, providing strategic guidance that transcends traditional real estate practices.
Kendra Beavis
631-384-6257
https://sabre.life
