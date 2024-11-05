Brighter Suns Delivers Next Release: Help’s On the Way
Indie rock group Brighter Suns is releasing its thrid single, Help's On the Way, available on all major streaming and download music sites on 11/25/24.
San Francisco, CA, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Check out the next new track being released by the luminous alternative indie trio, Brighter Suns.
Help’s On the Way move’s the band into a wider dynamic range of sounds, incorporating more guitar and more odd pattern work to deliver something unique and invigorating. It sets up a tense atmosphere with a dark yet driving groove that sets it apart from the group’s other tracks.
Led by seasoned keyboardist, composer, and vocalist Ken Barsky, Brighter Suns features veteran percussionist Scott Wild, and ever-clever bassist and guitarist Paul Britt. Additionally, Help’s On the Way is powered up with the sonic contributions of close friend and strong composer, WGiakas, who adds his own distinct guitar sound and soloing to the mix.
Help’s On the Way continues to elicit Brighter Suns’ live performance sound as it draws from a wide spectrum of classic rock and alternative groups while still producing something truly original.
When asked what's different about Brighter Suns, Barsky explains, "We take every strong song idea and infuse the energy and excitement of a live performance feel to each recorded tune. And as rhythm instrument players at heart, we emphasize groove, which for us, is always as important as lyrics and melodies."
Help’s On the Way provides a mash-up of odd and even beats that support a melodic vocal with a powerful chorus striking a mood that conjures frantic desperation slightly relieved by a glimmer of hope.
As Brighter Suns continues to release tracks from their newly minted catalog of original material through a song-by-song rollout, following their two prior releases, Gee-Lane and Heads Held High, Help’s On the Way will be released 11/25/24. The song describes an experience as relayed by a survivor of a mass shooting at a dance club, repeating what they needed to hear to stay sane while still in danger.
Listen pre-release of Help’s On the Way here: https://on.soundcloud.com/a8vfDx8CYafFsf3W7
Listen pre-release of Help’s On the Way here: https://on.soundcloud.com/a8vfDx8CYafFsf3W7
Ken Barsky
415-686-1040
soundcloud.com/brighter-suns
Pre-release promo version of Help's On the Way can be heard at: https://on.soundcloud.com/a8vfDx8CYafFsf3W7
Categories