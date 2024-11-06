QNAP Industrial-Grade 16-Port Full 10GbE Switch QSW-IM3216-8S8T Accelerates IT/OT Integration
Taipei, Taiwan, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, has launched an industrial-grade 16-port full 10GbE L2 managed switch, the QSW-IM3216-8S8T. The rugged industrial case provides eight 10GbE SFP+ fiber and eight 10GbE RJ45 Multi-Gig ports, allowing flexible rackmount, desktop, or wall-mounted installations. It can connect NAS, SNMP, and AV-over-IP devices, making it ideal for deployment in a range of environments to achieve factory automation, smart manufacturing, and meet the diverse needs of smart cities, automotive industry, and traffic monitoring.
"Targeting the Industry 5.0 market which implements AI smart manufacturing, the QSW-IM3216-8S8T assists users in building reliable and secure high-speed 10GbE network infrastructure within an economical budget,” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP, adding, “We also recommend pairing it with the TS-i410X Industrial NAS to create a high-speed data transmission and storage solution for smart factories."
The QSW-IM3216-8S8T meets IP20 industrial protection standards, operates silently due to its fanless design, and features a full-cover heat sink capable of withstanding temperatures from -30°C to 65°C in airy environments. It supports DC 9-54V wide voltage power input with power redundancy and can also be powered via an adapter. Automatic power-off protection activates when the DC voltage is too low or too high for safety. In the event of power failure, a relay provides instant alerts for abnormal conditions, ensuring uninterrupted operation even in vibration-prone or unstable power factories and environments.
The QSW-IM3216-8S8T is equipped with eight 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports and eight 10GbE RJ45 ports, which support backward compatibility with 1G SFP or Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T (10G / 5G / 2.5G / 1G / 100M) networks. The 10GbE RJ45 ports can be used with Cat 6a (or better) cabling to achieve high-speed connections. With the user-friendly QNAP Switch System (QSS) management software, users can easily manage networked 10GbE NAS, workstations, AV-over-IP endpoint devices, and various SNMP devices. The system enables IGMP snooping to direct traffic to devices within groups, connects multiple AV endpoint devices with the AV-over-IP wizard, reduces network congestion and unnecessary data transmission, thus enhancing performance and minimizing latency. It also supports SNMP for monitoring network devices, aiding network management and optimization, and provides LACP, VLAN, ACL, QoS, and Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) L2 management functionalities.
QSW-IM3216-8S8T Key Specifications:
1U rackmount design for flexible installation in rack, desktop, or wall-mounted configurations; 8x 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports (backward compatible with 1G SFP); 8x 10GBASE-T RJ45 ports (supporting NBASE-T, backward compatible with 5GBASE-T/2.5GBASE-T/1000BASE-T/100BASE-TX); backplane bandwidth of 320Gbps; complies with IP20 standards, operational temperature of -30 ~ 65° Celsius in airy environments (0.5~0.7m/s ) or -30 ~ 45° Celsius in enclosed space, 9V-54V DC power input redundancy, circuit breaker; compliant with IEEE 802.3x standards, auto-negotiation
Check out more QNAP managed/unmanaged switches: https://www.qnap.com/go/product/compare-switches
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
