Apptunix Demonstrates Cutting-Edge AI Technologies at GITEX Global 2024: Setting New Standards in Digital Innovation
Apptunix showcased its AI innovations at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, attracting attention with its platform, developer.ai, and various AI applications. With over 200,000 attendees, the event highlighted Apptunix's role in advancing tech solutions across industries, showcasing applications like Skintelligence and PropRecAI to enhance operational efficiency and user engagement.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dubai, UAE, GITEX Global 2024, the 44th edition of the world’s most influential technology exhibition, successfully concluded after hosting more than 200,000 participants, including over 6,500 exhibitors from 180+ countries.
The event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14-18, highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence in various sectors. Apptunix, a software development company, made a notable impact by presenting its latest AI-powered platform developers.ai, and a suite of applications tailored to enhance efficiency across industries.
This year's event saw unprecedented participation, with a 40% increase in overseas visitors. The UAE proved once again to be the ideal backdrop for a tech-forward company like Apptunix to demonstrate its vision and expertise.
AI Innovations by Apptunix Showcased at the Exhibit
A central feature of Apptunix's presentation was developer.ai, an AI-powered platform designed to streamline software development processes. The developer.ai’s advanced capabilities were on full display at GITEX Global 2024, showcasing a comprehensive solution with industry-specific templates or “clones” for apps like Uber, Careem, and Instagram, each with pre-built features tailored to these verticals. Attendees saw how these templates simplify the development process by offering cost-effective solutions that can reduce time to market.
As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global AI market is expected to soar to an impressive USD 2.7 trillion by 2032. Now, this growth will benefit companies like Apptunix and their clients.
Diverse AI-Powered Applications for Different Sectors
Alongside developer.ai, Apptunix also presented several AI-powered applications at GITEX Global 2024 for various industries:
Skintelligence
An AI-based tool for analyzing skin types and recommending personalized skincare products using machine learning algorithms. It tailored skincare solutions by assessing user input and offering product suggestions.
AskTunix
An AI-integrated chatbot that assists potential clients by providing customized information about Apptunix’s services. This application simplifies the client interaction process by analyzing queries and delivering relevant responses.
AI StudyBuddy
A platform created to enhance e-learning through tools for problem-solving, note-taking, and creating presentations. The app aims to improve educational outcomes by making learning more engaging and accessible.
PropRecAI
An AI-based assistant developed for the real estate market to streamline property searches by analyzing user preferences. This tool improves transaction efficiency by providing quick property recommendations.
Additional Applications
In addition to these key AI applications, Apptunix also presented other digital solutions such as SayCheese, UFit, and more, which cater to various industries including food, healthcare, and social media.
Reena Bhagat, Head of Delivery at Apptunix, emphasized the strategic importance of these solutions:
"Our AI-powered applications are not just about meeting today’s needs but are designed with the future in mind. By integrating AI into everyday business operations, we are setting new standards in efficiency, customer service, and innovation."
A Melting Pot of Innovation at GITEX Global 2024
GITEX Global 2024 provided a significant platform for Apptunix to showcase its AI capabilities. With participation from over 1,400 speakers and numerous workshops focusing on AI and emerging technologies, the event served as an opportunity for the company to present its range of AI-driven products to an international audience.
Apptunix’s booth attracted considerable interest as visitors engaged with live demonstrations of developer.ai and other AI applications. The demonstrations sparked discussions around potential collaborations and partnerships within the industry.
Nikhil Bansal, Apptunix’s CEO, emphasized the importance of these connections:
"In today’s tech landscape, collaboration is key. GITEX offers a unique opportunity for us to catch up with like-minded innovators and explore how we can work together to push the boundaries of AI and digital transformation. This event is just the beginning of our journey to lead the charge in AI-powered solutions."
The discussions initiated at GITEX reflect the company’s strategy of partnering with other tech enterprises and governmental bodies to build strategic alliances.
Forging Strategic Partnerships for Future Growth
As GITEX Global 2024 wraps up, Apptunix looks forward to building on the momentum generated at the event. Dubai served as the ideal location for the company to showcase its expertise.
By the end of the event, Apptunix is already looking ahead to its future endeavors. With the company’s plans to continue pushing the boundaries of digital transformation, the world can expect more innovative solutions that challenge the status quo.
In essence, GITEX Global 2024 has ignited a new vision for the future driven by AI—one that promises not only to be intelligent and more interconnected but also fundamentally sustainable.
About Apptunix
Established in 2013, Apptunix is a top-tier software development firm specializing in AI applications. It has a robust global clientele and has been instrumental in providing innovative technology solutions to businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, helping them to thrive in the digital age.
Contact
Vishesh Sharma
